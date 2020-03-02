Monday, March 2
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore that is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its spring concert at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Avenue. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Melissa Cooper, Ph.D., who will discuss “Making Gullah: A History of Sapelo Islanders, Race and the American Imagination,” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for non-members. To make reservations, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Kathi Mendenhall will offer a presentation titled “Bee Organized,” highlighting methods for managing tasks. Visitors are welcome.
Wednesday, March 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Steve Berry, who will talk about his book “The Warsaw Protocol: A Novel” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater. It is free for guild members and $10 for non-members.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “The Farewell,” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, March 5
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will hold an opening and reception from 6 to 8 p.m. for “Images of the Georgia Coast,” 45 paintings by George Netherton.
Friday, March 6
Anderson Fine Art Gallery will host an opening for featured artist Melissa Hefferlin at 5:30 p.m. at 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Her whimsical still life paintings will be on display through March 20. For details, visit www.AndersonFineArtGallery.com.
The Island Players will stage the comedy “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van,” at 7:30 p.m. March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee March 8, 15 and 22. All shows will be held at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com or call 912-638-0338.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch at 11:15 a.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. Community members are invited to speak on current issues. For more information, visit www.glynnenvironmental.org.
Saturday, March 7
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State will host a cow milking demonstration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. Cost of admission is: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 youth (6 to 17) and children ages 5 and under are free. For information, call Bill Giles, site manager, at 912-264-7333 or email bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
The Weeping Time Community Festival will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Butler Island, 2613 U.S. Hwy. 17, Darien from March 6 to 8. Various locations will participate. There will be a closing sunset service at 6 p.m. on Butler Island. The event marks the largest sale of enslaved persons in history.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will host a field trip beginning at 8 a.m. at the Champney River boat ramp on U.S. 17, south of Darien. There will be moderate walking. For more information, call Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082.
Rotary of the Golden Isles will host its annual Chili Cookoff at 11:30 a.m. at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Entertainment will be provided by the Stringrays. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Children 10 and under will be admitted for $5. Advance tickets are available in Brunswick at Ameris Bank, The Brunswick News and Tipsy McSways. On St. Simons Island, they are available at Ameris Bank, both Brogen’s locations, Golden Isles Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, St. Simons Drug Co., the Club and at Ameris Bank on Jekyll Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Wild West Express, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will be offering train rides at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under ride free on laps. Rides in the diesel locomotive are available for $50 per person and the “At the Throttle Experience” is $150 per person. For tickets visit, www.stmarysrailroad.com.
The 4th Annual Aviation Career Day will be held at the St. Simons Island Airport. This free event will offer an opportunity for students in middle and high school, and their parents, to explore careers in aviation, and to speak with industry and education professionals.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 9 will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4470 Hwy. 17, Brunswick. For more information on becoming a vendor, text Teresa Autry at 912-506-5881.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. A $5 donation is suggested for visits.
Saltwater Performance will host Broadway star Michael Jablonski for a Mastes of Broadway workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lisa Allen’s Dance Works, 10880 Colerain Road, St. Marys. The cost is $85. It is open to any theatre or dance student ages 10 to 18. Attendees should bring jazz shoes, water and a snack. Applicants can register at Lisa Allen’s Dance Works, The Friese Studio of Music or online at saltwaterpac.org/tickets.
Sunday, March 8
The Burning of Darien Museum, 104 First St., Darien, will host a program titled “They Tell Their Stories” at 3 p.m. A number of story tellers will be on hand. others will also share. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, March 10
America’s Boating Club will host an Introduction to Navigation Seminar from 6 to 8 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension, 715 Bay St., Brunswick. The registration fee is $20, which includes a student kit. To register online, visit www.gisps.org or call 229-454-6791 for more information.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for artist Alice Woodruff who will share work in an exhibit titled “Warrior Women Evolving from Invisible to Formidable.” It runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. The exhibit will be on display through April 11.
Wednesday, March 11
The Navy Concert Band will perform from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 N. Beachview Drive, Jekyll Island. The concert will feature three of the US Navy Band’s performance groups: The Concert Band, the wind ensemble; the Sea Chanters, the official chorus; and the Cruisers. Admission is free, but tickets are required. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, March 12
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will host a special meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Twin Oaks Barbecue in Brunswick. There will be an entertainment element that harkens back to the class’ school days. This will be the only meeting held at Twin Oaks, and the gathering will return to Golden Corral in April. All class members and friends are invited to come and socialize.
The Georgia Tribute Festival, featuring a number of Elvis Tribute Artists, will be held with various performances taking place over the two-day period. The contest itself will be held in the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Free concerts will also take place in Brunswick’s pocket parks. For tickets and a complete listing of events, visit tributefestival.rocks.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host its meeting at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino. Historian Daniel McDonald will give a presentation titled “This Cursed War: Lachian McIntosh in the American Revolution.” It is free and open to the public.
Friday, March 13
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The 46th Annual Jekyll Island Arts Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday March 13 and 14. Sunday hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 15 at Goodyear Cottage in the island’s historic district. There will be a juried art show, demonstrations and interactive activities. For more information, visit jekyllartists.com.
The Island Players will stage the comedy “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van,” at 7:30 p.m. March 13, 14, 20 and 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee March 15 and 22. All shows will be held at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com or call 912-638-0338.
Saturday, March 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will hold its Second Saturday Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Humorous stories and a craft will be shared.
Coastal Wildscapes will host Dirk Stevenson who will present a program called the Wonderful Frogs of Georgia’s Coastal Plain from 10 a.m. to noon at Ashantilly Center, 1535 Bond Road, Darien. To reserve a space, visit CoastalWildscapes.org.
The Abbott Institute Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at noon at the Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The speaker will be Hermina Glass-Hill in honor of Women’s History Month.
The Wild West Express, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will be offering train rides at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under ride free on laps. Rides in the diesel locomotive are available for $50 per person and the “At the Throttle Experience” is $150 per person. For tickets visit, www.stmarysrailroad.com