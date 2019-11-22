Today
The Pinebox Dwellers, a local band, will host an album release party for their new record “Desperate Days and Longing Nights” at 5 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Food and drink will be available for purchase. The entry fee is $10.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Biggest Little Farm” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. The film is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening exhibit for Judith Pond Kudlow and Christopher Groves from 5 t o 8 p.m. at the gallery. The title of the exhibition is “Ethereal.” For more information, call 912-634-8414.
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Kingsland Catfish Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Kingsland. A number of events will take place throughout the day. For a full schedule, visit http://www.kingslandcatfishfestival.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Jekyll Island Lions Club will sell Guggisberg Baby Swiss Cheese (wedges and wheels) and Mascot Chocolate Covered Pecans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Jekyll Island Beach Village on Jekyll Island. All profits will benefit several charities.
The RSM will host a charity bike ride at 8:30 a.m. at Great Dunes Park, 75 Beachview Dr., Jekyll Island. Registration is $45 until the end of October then becomes $50 Nov. 1-22. It will be $60 the day of the event. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/JekyllIsland/RSMClassicCharityBikeRide.
The Women of Virtue Transitional Foundation and the Marshes of Glynn Public Library will host Bites with McKinzie Baker, a student author, at 2 p.m. at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. She will offer a reading and refreshments will be served.
The Clouds Yoga Studio will host its Karma Yoga Food from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. drive outside of the Winn-Dixie on St. Simons Island. Cans of food can be donated at the location throughout the day. All of the donations will benefit Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry.
Ashantilly Center, 1712 Bond Road., Darien, will host a Holiday Letter Press workshop at 10 a.m. at the Ashantilly Center in Darien. The cost is $90 and includes all materials. For more information, call 912-437-4473.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will lead a birding outing to Andrew’s Island Causeway from 8:30 a.m. to noon. They will be on the lookout for seaside sparrows and wintering Nelson’s and saltmarsh sparrows. Boots, water, snacks and insect repellent are recommended. All trips are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer for more information at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Friday, Nov. 29
The Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Jekyll Square East, between Ned Cash Jewelers and Tipsy McSway’s on Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. There will be Christmas carols, carriage rides and a visit from Santa.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will join the Pier Road Pajama Party from 8-11 a.m. with complimentary refreshments and a raffle of three pieces of original art at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Artist Cathy Beckmann will demonstrate her creation of Christmas ornaments from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 8 p.m. Regular hours continue from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. One-of-a-kind pieces of art are available from $5 to $250.
Saturday, Nov. 30
The Comedy Zone will host a Comedy Night with Al Ernst and Paul Jensen at 7 p.m. at the King and Prince Resort on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $15 and are available via Eventbrite. For more information, call 912-268-5966.
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, features artist Lexie Moye’s painting demonstration from noon to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host an author event at 5 p.m. featuring author Whitney Otawka’s cookbook “The Saltwater Table.” Her low country boil will be prepared by Southern Soul. For more information, email ehooks@rightonbooks.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Santa Express train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Those under 2 ride for free. The train rides will also be offered Oct. 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235.
Crafters Along Newcastle Street will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Various vendors will be situated in the squares in and around Newcastle Street. There will be holiday items, woodworking, pottery, jewelry and fabric crafts for sale. It is free for vendors to enter. For more information, email Susan Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Sunday, Dec. 1
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, features the Cottage Weavers Guild demonstration of Floor and Rigid Heddle Looms from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Regular hours continue weekdays noon to 4 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. One-of-a-kind pieces of art available for $5 to $250.
Monday, Dec. 2
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will present a concert at 8 p.m. at the Brunswick High School Auditorium, 3885 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The program will feature music from Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” and Tchaikovsky. Tickets for the concert are $40 per person and may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org or by calling 912-634-2006. A pre-concert dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. The cost is $24.95 per person. The deadline for reservations is Nov. 29. Those may be made by calling 912-264-4377, Ext. 9.