Today
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The 8th Annual International Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. in the Southeast Georgia Conference Center at the College of Coastal Georgia. The food bazaar will be outside under a tent. Cultures from around the globe will be on display.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick. It will feature information on Oceana’s statewide program by campaign organizer Paulita Bennett-Martin.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for the Re-UPcycled Art exhibit, featuring pieces made from would-be garbage, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. The show will be on display through April 28. In keeping with the eco-friendly theme, there will also be a screening of the documentary “Saving Sea Turtles” at 7 p.m. that evening.
Saturday, April 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will lead a field trip to Altama Plantation. Those wishing to participate should meet at 7:30 a.m. at the entrance to the Wildlife Management Area on State Road 99 in north Glynn County. For more information, conctact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu.
The Jekyll Island Book Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. Multiple venues will feature author presentations and live music throughout the day. Authors will also offer presentations. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com/bookfestival.
America’s Boating Club is hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for a boater license. The registration fee is $5. For more information contact, Mike Moye, mmoye@surfsouth.com, 229-454-6791.
Sunday, April 7
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening reception for artists Suzy and Steve Dmetruk from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The exhibit will be on display through April 30. The cottage is open from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Monday, April 8
The Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation Inc. will host a fundraiser for its scholarship recipients from 5 to 9 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Brunswick. The local honorees are Morgan Dunn, Cerenity Roberson and Sabrina Luckey, all of Brunswick High School; Jordan McClinton and Hanay Waye, both of Glynn Academy. The public is invited to help support the students.
The Golden Isles Republican Women will hold its April meeting at 11:30 a.m., with the program starting promptly at noon, at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza, St. Simons Island. The speakers will be the members of the Glynn County Legislative Delegation: Sen. William Ligon, Rep. Jeff Jones and Rep. Don Hogan. The cost is $20. Reservations are requested by Saturday. Those made be made by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466, or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will hold its final concert of the season, titled “American Sounds,” at 8 p.m. at the Brunswick High School auditorium. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Tuesday, April 9
Golden Isles Live will host Rob Verdi, a musician from Los Angeles, who will perform along with 80 local high school students at 7:30 p.m. at the Glynn Academy auditorium. Verdi, who currently performs at Disney Land, is the creator of SAXsational, an entertainment program that mixes musical styles like jazz, swing and blues.
Wednesday, April 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral, Brunswick. For more information about joining the Woman’s Club or attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host an informational session about the Clean Water Act from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hop Soul Brewing, 2721 Warren Mason Blvd, Brunswick. Information on the effort to protect the regulations will be shared.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will show “About Elly” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, April 11
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host SAR member Steven Ford, who will discuss the Siege of Augusta in 1780 at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “The Princess Bride” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in Brunswick. Indigo Coastal Shanty will provide the meals and Heather Heath will offer a talk about the film. Tickets for the film and meal are $18 each. Admission to the film alone is $7. Reservations are requested by April 8. For more information, call 912-262-6934 or visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Saturday, April 13
The McIntosh Art Association will host a painting workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 to 14 at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $80. To register, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute will hold its Unity in Diversity Luncheon at noon at the Island Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The theme is “Overcoming Childhood Trauma. Several local speakers will share on this topic.
The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution will host Patriot’s Day Memorial Ceremony at the St. Simons Island Casino followed by a parade in the Pier Village. It will begin at 10 a.m. and continue to 12:30 p.m. with a number of events throughout the day, including hourly cannon fire. It is free and open to the public.
The St. Marys Express will have a Peter Cottontail excursion at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street in St. Marys. It will run at the same times April 20. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at www.stmarysrailroad.com or by calling 912-200-5235.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island
Brunswick Shrine Club Ladies’ Auxiliary will be hosting a Spring Bazaar and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club, 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. There will be arts, gifts, jewelry, a bake sale and more. Proceeds will benefit Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. For more information, call 912-222-4391.
The 26th Annual Marine Corp Golf Tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. at the Jekyll Island Golf Club, 322 Captain Wylly Road, Jekyll Island. The cost is $240 per four person team and $60 per individual. Proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots. For more information, call 912-506-5694.
The Sea Oats Garden Club will host a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 132 Dunbarton Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be clothing, furniture, memorabilia and a beach basket for raffle. Proceeds will profit both local charities and beautification projects.
Sunday, April 14
Brunch for Beds, a fundraiser for Operation Bedspread, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse, 100 Garden Grove Lane, St. Simons Island.
Brunch bites will be provided by The Porch, Sea Island, and Barrel and Board. Certified Burgers will have boxes of their famous donuts for sale with a percentage of proceeds going to OBS. Bloody Mary Tastings will be provided by multiple restaurants. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. Advance tickets are available at thegreenhousessi.com.
A Taste of Glynn, benefitting Amity and Hope House, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the King and Prince Resort on St. Simons Island. Chefs from throughout the area will be on hand to share dishes. Tickets are $45 per person in advance, or $60 the day of the event. For tickets and information go to www.atasteofglynn.com. Free shuttle service for A Taste of Glynn patrons will be provided from Massengale Park on Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons Island, to the King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Penguin Bistro Bash from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Driftwood Bistro from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and will include a low country boil, desserts and a cash bar. Proceeds go toward the Penguin Project, a production solely for those with special needs. It will be “Shrek, the Musical Jr.,” which will be staged June 14 to 16.