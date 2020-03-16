Editor’s note: Due to the high volume of cancellations surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, please contact the event organizer prior to attending as plans could change without The News being notified.
Monday March, 16
The Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
Wednesday, March 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Philomena” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, March 19
The Junior League of the Golden Isles will host its second annual Under the Oaks Art Auction from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center at the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. Proceeds from the event go to benefit charities the organization supports. For more information, email elizabeth@thearthousega.com.
Glynn Academy Class of 1952 is holding its monthly get-together at noon at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. All members of the class are invited to come and socialize. To ensure adequate seating, attendees should contact Estelle at 912-264-2178.
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The main presenter will be Jim Squires, Ph.D., who will share how to find scenes within scenes. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
Friday, March 20
The Island Players will stage the comedy “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van,” at 7:30 p.m. March 20 and 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee March 22. All shows will be held at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com or call 912-638-0338.
Saturday, March 21
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host an author talk and signing with William Rawlings at 2 p.m. His book is “Six Inches Deeper,” a true crime story about a missing woman from South Georgia.
The Pier Village Association will host its annual Spring Invitational from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. It will be held March 21 and 22.
Ashantilly Center, 1535 Bond Road, Darien, will celebrate Scottish Heritage Month from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with samplings of single malt Scotch. The cost is $30 per person. For more information, visit ashantillycenter.org.
Tuesday, March 24
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host its Booker Book Club at 6 p.m. The group will be reading and discussing “A Tale For the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki.”
The Jekyll Island Singers will perform at 7 p.m. in the Morgan Center in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The concert is titled, “Springs Eternal.” There will also be a patriotic themed sing along. It is free but donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be served.
Wednesday, March 25
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a dedication ceremony for its new kiln building. It will be named in honor of longtime pottery teacher Debbie Craig, Craig House of Fire, at 5 p.m. at the center.
Friday, March 27
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Spring Pottery Show and Sale at Glynn from 4 to 7 p.m. March 27 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 28. Twelve Glynn Visual Arts studio potters will share their creations.
Saturday, March 28
The Friends of Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its 11th annual Easter Egg Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. Three different hunts for ages 1 to 3; 4 to 6; and 7 to 10 will be held. There will also be games, crafts, and other springtime fun. The plantation grounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5556 U.S. Highway 17, Brunswick. Admission is free for those under 5; $5 for youth ages 6 to 17; $8 for adults; and $7 for seniors. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
Monday, March 30
SoundBites: Improvisations in a Secret Study, sponsored by the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, will be held at 7 p.m. at Reid’s Apothecary, 1618 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Anthony Anurca will share a number of visual images conjured by a bassoon, contrabassoon, and electronic instruments. Tickets are $45 each and may be purchased at coastal symphonyofgeorgia.org.
PlayReaders will meet to discuss “Private Lives,” by Noel Coward at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South, 1215 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Reservations are requested. For more information, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Marine Corps League will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Strike Zone in Brunswick. For more information, call George Metz at 912-506-5694.
Tuesday, March 31
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Susan Zurenda and “Bells for Eli” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation visit litguildssi.org.