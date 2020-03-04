Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Steve Berry, who will talk about his book “The Warsaw Protocol: A Novel” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater. It is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “The Farewell,” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, March 5
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will hold an opening and reception for “Images of the Georgia Coast,” featuring 45 paintings by George Netherton from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery.
Friday, March 6
Anderson Fine Art Gallery will host an opening for featured artist Melissa Hefferlin at 5:30 p.m. at 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Her still life paintings will be on display through March 20. For details, visit www.AndersonFineArtGallery.com.
The Island Players will stage the comedy “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van,” at 7:30 p.m. March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee March 8, 15 and 22. All shows will be held at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com or call 912-638-0338.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch at 11:15 a.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. Community members are invited to speak on current issues. For more information, visit www.glynnenvironmental.org.
The Women’s Power Breakfast will host an International Women’s Day event at 8:15 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $25. For more information, email info@instituteexecutivewomen.com.
Saturday, March 7
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State will host a cow milking demonstration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. Cost of admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for youth (6 to 17) and children ages five and under will be admitted for free. For information, call Bill Giles, site manager, at 912-264-7333 or email bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
The Weeping Time Community Festival will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Butler Island, 2613 U.S. Hwy. 17, Darien from March 6 to 8. Various locations will participate. There will be a closing sunset service at 6 p.m. Saturday on Butler Island. The event marks the largest sale of enslaved persons in history.
Habitat for Humanity will host its Women’s Build event with work being done from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 711 MLK Jr. Blvd., Brunswick. Volunteers who would like to join the cause must register in advance and sing a waiver at hfhglynn.org.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will host a field trip beginning at 8 a.m. at the Champney River boat ramp on U.S. 17, south of Darien. There will be moderate walking. For more information, call Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082.
Rotary of the Golden Isles will host its annual Chili Cookoff at 11:30 a.m. at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Entertainment will be provided by the Stringrays. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Children 10 and under will be admitted for $5. Advance tickets are available in Brunswick at Ameris Bank, The Brunswick News and Tipsy McSways. On St. Simons Island, they are available at Ameris Bank, both Brogen’s locations, Golden Isles Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, St. Simons Drug Co., the Club and at Ameris Bank on Jekyll Island.
The Wild West Express, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will be offering train rides at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under ride free on laps. Rides in the diesel locomotive are available for $50 per person and the “At the Throttle Experience” is $150 per person. For tickets visit, www.stmarysrailroad.com.
The 4th Annual Aviation Career Day will be held at the St. Simons Island Airport. This free event will offer an opportunity for students in middle and high school, and their parents, to explore careers in aviation, and to speak with industry and education professionals.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 9 will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4470 Hwy. 17, Brunswick. For more information on becoming a vendor, text Teresa Autry at 912-506-5881.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. A $5 donation is suggested for visits.
Saltwater Performance will host Broadway star Michael Jablonski for a Mastes of Broadway workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lisa Allen’s Dance Works, 10880 Colerain Road, St. Marys. The cost is $85. It is open to any theatre or dance student ages 10 to 18. Attendees should bring jazz shoes, water and a snack. Applicants can register at Lisa Allen’s Dance Works, The Friese Studio of Music or online at saltwaterpac.org/tickets.
Girls On the Run will hold a Lunafest film festival at 3 p.m. at Christ Church, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, email donnajmpurdy@gmail.com or visit lunafest.org.
Sunday, March 8
The Burning of Darien Museum, 104 First St., Darien, will host a program titled, “They Tell Their Stories” at 3 p.m. A number of story tellers will be on hand, others will also share. Refreshments will be served.
Monday, March 9
The Golden Isles Republican Women will host guest speaker Ginger Howard at 11:30 a.m. at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. The cost is $20 which covers lunch, beverage, dessert, and gratuity. To ensure adequate seating, advance reservations are requested by Saturday by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466, or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net
Tuesday, March 10
America’s Boating Club will host an Introduction to Navigation Seminar from 6 to 8 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension, 715 Bay St., Brunswick. The registration fee is $20 which includes a student kit. To register online, visit www.gisps.org
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for artist Alice Woodruff who will share work in an exhibit titled “Warrior Women Evolving from Invisible to Formidable.” It runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. The exhibit will be on display through April 11.
Wednesday, March 11
The Navy Concert Band will perform from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 N. Beachview Drive, Jekyll Island. The concert will feature three of the U.S. Navy Band’s performance groups: The Concert Band, the wind ensemble; the Sea Chanters, the official chorus; and the Cruisers. Admission is free, but tickets are required. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1955 will hold their regular monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral in Brunswick. All class members, spouses and friends are invited to have lunch and visit together.