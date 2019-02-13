Today
A children’s story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. No sweating is required. Participants should bring a mat and water. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. It is free.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Brunswick YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. The variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Incorporated, in conjunction with Southeast Georgia Health System, is sponsoring “Medical Links to Haiti,” a seminar on medical and cultural issues affecting Haitians from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Health System’s Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. Event registration and continuing education credit information is available at sghs.org/haiti-seminar, or email marketing@sghs.org for more information.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 pm at Golden Corral in Brunswick. The speaker will be Jimmy Franklin, dean of students and boarding director of Tallulah Falls School, a private school founded by Georgia Women’s clubs in 1909. It is still supported by the clubs today. For more information about joining the club or attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Feb. 14
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. The group meets every Thursday.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Beach Village on Jekyll Island. Books for all ages and interests will be available. No library card is necessary.
English as a Second Language Class will meet at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is an informal class is intended to help those wanting to learn basic conversational English. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
Glynn Academy Class of 1954 meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Time Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. The meeting will celebrate the life of member Margaret Ann Young, who recently passed away.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host a presentation at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Donald Gehring’s “Dr. Joseph Warren, Founding Grandfather and Forgotten Hero” will be featured. It is free and open to the public.
Friday, Feb. 15
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
McIntosh Arts Association will host an opening reception for Lewis Bernard Young, a local artist who has been legally blind since birth, at 5 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center in Darien. Aerial artists from Caroline Calouche & Co. will also be on hand prior to their Saturday performance.
A Big Read book discussion will be held at 5 p.m. at the Ida Hilton Library in Darien. This year’s book is “Everything I Never Told You,” by Celeste Ng.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Beach Village on Jekyll Island. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way. Brunswick. Children up to two years old are welcome.
“Everything They Should Have Known: Interracial Marriage in Literature,” a lecture by John Hersey will be held at 1 p.m. at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Camden campus. He will present at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
St. Marys Little Theatre will present “Midnight Train to Georgia” at 7 p.m. and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street, St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. To get tickets, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com or Once Upon a Bookstore in downtown St. Marys.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Author Rebecca Parmelee will be sharing her children’s book, “The Thankful Fairy,” during a book launch party from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Greenhouse on St. Simons Island. There will be activities for children and a book signing.
The South Althing, a gathering of Viking age re-enactors, will hold its event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort King George in Darien. There will be demonstrations of cooking, storytelling and fiber arts. Adult tickets are $7.50, senior tickets are $7, youth is $4.50 and children under 6 will be admitted for free.
The Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The meal is $8 with dessert $1 extra.
Friends of Harrington School will host an Art and Jazz event at 2 p.m. at the Harrington School, 291 S. Harrington Dr., St. Simons Island. The artist of the month will be Month Vivian “La ViVi” Mitchell.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Meet the Author series featuring Jonathan Hershey and a presentation titled, “Everything They Should Have Known: Interracial Marriages in Literature. It will coincide with this year’s Big Read event. The program will be held at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To register, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Casual Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Altama Presbyterian Church, 4621 Altama Ave., Brunswick. It is open to all.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to two years old are welcome.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Zen Art of Paper Folding with Cleilia Hart will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Children in the third grade and up are welcome. For more information, call 912-638-8770 or visit www.glynnvisualarts.org.
Get in the Game, a fundraiser for the Zion Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Strike Zone, 280 Millennium Blvd., Brunswick. The cost is $20 per bowler. For more information, call 912-264-3105.
A pop-up library will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in the park in front of the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. It will be held in coordination with the annual bridge run. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
The McIntosh Art Association will host a Black History Month program from 1 to 3 p.m. at McIntosh County Academy, Hwy. 17., Darien. The program will feature aerial artists from Caroline Calouhce & Co., singers, the McIntosh County Shouters and praise dancers. Susan Murphy of the Marsh Studio will speak. Admission is $15. For more information, call 912-437-7711.
The Brunswick Actors Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Showstoppers,” songs and performances by local talent, at 8 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 23. A matinee will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 24. Tickets are $25 and include beverages and dessert. The director is Gail Butler with musical direction by Christopher Smith. For tickets, or more information visit www.soglogallery.com.
Sunday, Feb. 17
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will host the Caroline Calouche & Co. for an evening of dance and cirque at 4 p.m. at the studio. Tickets range from $10 to $15. For more information, visit themarshstuido.com.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host “Joining a Lineage Society Panel Discussion” from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fire Station 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit coastalgagensociety.org.