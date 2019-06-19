Today
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is hosted by Georgia Legal Services and will detail landlord-tenet law. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. It is free.
A Universe of Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Stories and songs will be shared.
Juneteeth-Ga. Outdoor Festival will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will be a celebration of freedom and of ancestory. There will be live performances, speakers, games and a children’s village. For more information, call 912-230-0856.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Musical Revue Workshop for children with Lucy Bryson at 2 p.m. at the library. Participants will learn the music and choreography from two songs from “School House Rock” and will perform for parents.
Thursday, June 20
The Coastal Photographers Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Maria Alejandra Cardona from Miami who speak on “taking photos from the heart.” Her work has been seen in The Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times and others. For more information visit coastalphotographersguild.com. Guests are welcome.
The Golden Isles YMCA will take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at 11 a.m. at 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. To register or for more information, visit Nicole.Fairfield@ymcaofcoastalga.org.
The Golden Isles Georgia Tech Network will hold its Third Thursday social get-together at at 5 p.m. at Ember, 70 Retreat Village, St. Simons Island. All Georgia Tech alumni, family, and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call 912-399-1605.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Professor DoDad’s Lab at 10:30 a.m. The zany lab will both entertain and educate children.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To arrange an archives visit on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an English as a Second Language Class at 5 p.m. at the library. Foreign language speakers are invited to attend.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at Fort King George in Darien. Meggan McCarthy, doctoral student, will speak about the vernacular architecture of Sapelo Island from Thomas Spaulding through present day. It is free.
Friday, June 21
Sawgrass Market, 1422 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host local author Elena Harrison for a book signing from 5 to 7 p.m. Harrison, who writes under the pen name, Lena Mikado, has written two books, her latest is “A Year in the Sky.”
Saturday, June 22
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a program titled Shade Gardens for Pollinators at 9 a.m. at the center. It will be led by the UGA Extension Service. The cost is $20 and includes materials. For more information, call 912-437-6651.
Sunday, June 23
Sounds By the Sea, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will be held at 7 p.m. in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Michael Hulett will perform. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. Attendees should bring a blanket, chair and a picnic dinner. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Monday, June 24
The Experienced Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
GlynnDems will host Lisa Ring, chair of the 1st U.S. Congressional District Democrats, at 6:30 p.m. for its monthly meeting in the Miller building, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. She will speak about initiatives and progress in rallying all the county Democratic committees of the first Congressional District.
Tuesday, June 25
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host Magician Marc Alan at 10:30 a.m. who will present a program for children.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. in room 2 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is an informal class for rising third-graders and above.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host tabletop game sessions for young adults at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month. Games like Dugeons and Dragons will be played. It is open to students in middle school through college.
Wednesday, June 26
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is hosted by Georgia Legal Services and will detail landlord-tenet law. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. It is free.
The St. Simons Island Library will host A Universe with Miss Debbie at 10:30 a.m. Songs and stories will be shared.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “A Private War” at 7 p.m. at the casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is about war correspondent Marie Colvin. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Brunswick Elk’s Lodge will host a fish fry lunch at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-264-1389.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Children up to 2 years old are welcome.
The Casual Scribblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
The St. Simons Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Astronomy for Everyone: Size and Scale of the Universe at 7 p.m. with astronomer Kevin Manning. It will be followed by star gazing, weather permitting. This program is for adults and students.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “A Private War” as part of its film series. It will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Thursday, June 27
STEAM Day at the Library will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. All students are welcome.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers are invited.
ArtTrends Gallery will host a St. Simons Art Crawl from 4 to 7 p.m. A number of galleries will participate, including Wallin Gallery, Anderson Gallery, Island Gallery and Boutique and Glynn Visual Arts.