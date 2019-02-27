Today
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “The Celebration,” directed by Thomas Vinterberg. It is in Danish with English subtitles. It is rated R. It will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
A Snowbirds Book Discussion Group will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The book to be discussed is “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See.
A children’s story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick.
A Book to Movie Discussion Group will meet at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It will discuss Clark Gable movies and stories. For more information, call 912-279-3750.
Midweek Yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free.
Thursday, Feb. 28
The Literary Guild will host its Meet the Author series featuring Rebecca Youngblood Vaughn at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To register, visit litguildssi.org/events.
St. Marys Little Theatre is hosting auditions for “9 to 5” from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. For more information, call Barbara Ryan at 912-729-1103.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will display pieces from a private collection featuring African American Art. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. The exhibit will be on display through March 29.
A book discussion titled “The Power of Stereotypes” will be held at 5 p.m. at the Ida Hilton Library in Darien. It is a Big Read event.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Beach Green on Jekyll Island. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to two years old are welcome.
“Get Out” will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
Friday, March 1
The Island Players will stage “The Savannah Sipping Society,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday March 3, 10 and 17. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
Saturday, March 2
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will take its annual spring field trip to Harris Neck National Wildlife Refuge, meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the entrance of the Refuge. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at engrds@gsu.edu or 404-217-7082.
The Wild West Express will hold train rides in St. Marys March 2 and 9. Performers and re-enactors will be on hand, including axe throwing and steer roping. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students. For more information or for tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com.
The Brunswick Actors Theatre will host an encore production of Showstoppers at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for active military personnel with ID; $20 for teachers; $15 for students over 21; and $10 for students 20 and under. The price includes assorted desserts and coffees from Daddy Cate’s Coffees.
Walk for Life, a fundraiser for Skylark, will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. followed by the walk at 9 a.m. at three locations simultaneously. North Glynn Recreation Complex in Brunswick, Bill Morris Park in Jesup and the PSA Track in Camden. The organization hopes to reach a goal of $88,000. All proceeds help Skylark’s three centers and mobile medical unit to provide resources and services to families in need at no charge. To register, visit www.helloskylark.com/walk.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
Aviation Career Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Airport. It is free and will offer an opportunity for students in middle and high schools to explore potential careers in the industry. Children ages 8-17 will also be able to take a flight with professional pilots. For more information, visit www.flygcairports.com.
Ashantilly Center, Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will host Birding By Ear at 2 p.m. at the center. A $20 donation is requested for nonmembers. It is $15 for members and students. For more information or reservations, call 912-437-4473.
Sunday, March 3
The Artistry of Strings, hosted by the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, will be held at 6 p.m. at the Parker Gallery at the Shops at Sea Island. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The $50 ticket price includes a reception by Tasteful Temptations and an open bar. Tickets may be purchased at www.CoastaSymphonyfGeorgia.org.
The 26th Annual Friends of Historic Jekyll Island Charity Auction will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Morgan Center, 151 Old Plantation Road, Jekyll Island. For more information, visit www.friendsofhistoricajekyll.org.
The Golden Isles Firberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at the Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The program will feature completed projects by the rug hooking group. Visitors are welcome.