Wednesday, Oct. 9
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral in Brunswick at 12:30 pm. Lydia Watkins, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at the College of Coastal Georgia, will be the guest speaker. For more information or if you are interested in attending a meeting, please email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
A free screening of “Under Our Skin 2: Emergence” will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino Theater. It centers on lyme disease. For more information, visit www.underourskin.com.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1955 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Twin Oaks on Norwich St. in Brunswick. Plans are almost complete for the 65th Class Reunion and class members’ help and ideas are needed.
Thursday, Oct. 10
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
ABBAMANIA has been rescheduled after Hurricane Dorian. The doors will open at 7 p.m. with the tribute band performing at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and are available at www.southerngrown.com. Tickets previously purchased will be honored.
College of Coastal Georgia will host its Reaching for the Stars silent auction and scholarship gala at 6 p.m. at the campus center’s rooftop terrace. Tickets are $125 per person. They may be purchased at inauguration.ccga.edu. All proceeds benefit student scholarships. The event is part of the inauguration of the school’s sixth president, Michelle Johnston, PhD.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter president Phil Callicutt will discuss “Revolutionary War Medicine” at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Cinema Gourmet program beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theater, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The film will be “The Night of the Hunter” from 1955. Heather Heath will give a talk about the film prior to the screening. The meal will be prepared by Indigo Coastal Shanty. Tickets are $18 for the film and food. They are $7 for the movie alone. The deadline for ticket purchase is Oct. 7. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Friday, Oct. 11
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
College of Coastal Georgia will host an Investiture Ceremony for Michelle R. Johnston, PhD. at 10:30 a.m. at the campus’ conference center. An alumni reception for all students who have attended any incarnation of the school will be held at 6 p.m. that evening at the campus center’s rooftop terrace. For more information or to register, email advancement@ccga.edu.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will hold an Introduction to Letterpress workshop at 4 p.m.. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. Oct. 12 and 13. The cost is $250. For details or to reserve a space, call 912-437-4473.
Saturday, Oct. 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society offers birding opportunities on Oct. 12 and 13. On Saturday, Lydia Thompson will offer talks from 8 a.m. to noon at the Jekyll Island Campground. On Sunday, Thompson will be at the Visitor’s Center on the Jekyll Island causeway, just before the toll booth, starting at 6 a.m., will hold her annual Big Sit. She will be on the lookout for birds of the tidal marsh as well as all the busy migrants on their way south. Most of the day. Both sessions are open to the public.
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute’s Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at noon at the Island Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The program is titled the “Life and Legacy of Anna Alexander,” presented by Dwala Nobles.
America’s Boating Club will host a full day of boater skills from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for boater license. The registration fee is $5. For more information, contact Mike Moye at mmoye@surfsouth.com or 229-454-6791.
Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will host auditions for “A Storybook Christmas” at 10 a.m. The show will be performed Dec. 13 to 15. All ages including children are welcome. For details, email Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com.
The Risley Class of 1963 will hold its meeting at noon at Ole Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. For more information, call 912-265-9699.
Monday, Oct. 14
The Golden Isles Republican Women will meet beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Bonefish Grill on St. Simons Island. Glynn County Police Chief John Powell and Randy Jordan, fire chief, will speak. The cost is $20. Reservations are due by Oct. 12. Those may be made by calling 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. All members of the class are welcome to come and socialize.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series, featuring “Never Look Away,” a German film with English subtitles. It will be screened at 7 p.m. It is rated R. The $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, Oct. 17
The McIntosh County Art Association will host a watercolor bootcamp offered by professional painter Catherine Hillis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $60 for association members and $75 for non-members. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island program will be a presentation by Barbara Stevenson on Faith Chapel’s Adoration of the Christ child stained glass window, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Jekyll Mosaic Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. Refreshments will follow this free program, It is open to the public.
Glynn Academy’s Class of 1952 will hold its monthly meeting at noon at Ole Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. Christmas plans will be discussed.
The Coastal Georgia Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. Bill Lindsely will share his photos from around the world. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiaphotographersguild.com.
Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet. All members of the class are welcome to come and socialize.
Friday, Oct. 18
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The second annual Harvest Festival, hosted by Slow Food of Coastal Georgia, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. in Mary Ross Park in downtown Brunswick. The event will showcase local vendors with fresh produce, educational materials and a variety of artisans. It is free to attend.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Semi-Annual Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 and from 8:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. There will be a sale for members or those who would like to join from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17.
The Union Street Enhancement Group will host a Haunted Union Street Ghost Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19. Homes along the historic street will share spooky stories and happenings. The price is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 13. For tickets, email deanhome@bellsouth.net.