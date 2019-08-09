Saturday, Aug. 10
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at at 8 p.m. Aug. 10, 17 and 24. There will be a matinée show at 3 p.m. Aug. 11, 18 and 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities and the St. Simons African-American Heritage Coalition will present a program titled “Traditional Folks(s): The Ballad of Shirley Collins and Traditional Music of the Georgia Sea Islands” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $20 per person in advance; $25 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Ritz box office, 1530 Newcastle St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday or over the phone at 912-262-6934. For more information on Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Monday, Aug. 12
The Golden Isles Republican Women will hold its meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Bonefish Grill on St. Simons Island. The guest speakers will be Chairman Mike Browning of the Glynn County Board of Commissioners and County Manager Alan Ours. The cost is $20 per person which covers lunch. Guests are welcome. To make reservations, call Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or email Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net. Reservations are due by Aug. 10.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
The Girl Scouts will host an information night at 6 p.m. at St. Simons, Golden Isles and Goodyear elementary schools. There will be another session at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Oglethorpe Point, C.B. Greer and Glyndale elementary schools. There will also be a session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick. Membership dues for the year are $25 per person. For more information, visit MOGSU.org.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, holds bingo games with doors opening at 5 p.m. every Tuesday night. Play starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $12 to play all games. Snacks and soft drinks are available for purchase.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Coastal Photographers Guild will holds its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The main presentation will be given by Savannah based, nature photographer, Georgia Walters. She will share her passion for storm photography. Guests are welcome. For more information, go to coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on a day, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge. In addition, the Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are welcome.
Saturday, Aug. 17
The Glynn County Republican Party will host a 9 a.m. breakfast, quarterly meeting and membership drive at First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The keynote speaker will be Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and wife, Tricia. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, email glynngagop@gmail.com.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Brunswick Actors' Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present "Sordid Lives" by Del Shores at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 24. There will be a matinee show at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25.
Pulling for a Kid, a fundraiser for Foster Love Ministries, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Patriot Range, 2526 Boots Harrison Road, Hortense. For more information, email info@fosterloveministries.com.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Back to School BedLam, a fundraiser for Operation for Bedspread, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Brogen’s South in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. The Traveling Riverside Band will perform and food will be provided. The cost is $25 per person. All proceeds will benefit the project, which offers beds to underprivileged local families.
