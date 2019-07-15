Today
St. Mary Little Theatre will host auditions for an Evening with Stars from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
The NAACP general membership meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St., Brunswick.
The Glynn County Republican Party will host an education social featuring Constitutional officers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the River Room of Coastal Kitchen. Each will have a few minutes to speak.
The Experienced Scrabblers Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
Tuesday, July 16
The Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to attend.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a summer reading program called Interstellar Water at 10:30 a.m. at the library. Children will be able to explore other worlds in search of water.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The group meets in room 2 every Tuesday. Students in third grade and above are welcome.
A Conversational Spanish Class will be held at 6:15 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It meets in room 2. Adults and teens are welcome.
Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. This month’s book is “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah.
Wednesday, July 17
The Island Players will stage Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27. There will be a 3:30 p.m. show on July 20, 21, 27 and 28. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host The Bard Bus, a troupe of Shakespeare performers, who will stage their version of a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program will cover a variety of topics concerning land lord and tenant law. It is held every Wednesday. It is free and offered by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
Thursday, July 18
The Veterans Affairs office will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 9, 4470 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The new director of the Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin will speak.
A Universe of the Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Stories and songs will be shared.
An English as a Second Language class will be offered at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers are welcome to attend.
Friday, July 19
The Third Annual First Responders Appreciation Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Waves building, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. First responders in uniforms or with badges will be served for free. Others may eat for $9. The event is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners.
The Casual Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Parents with children up to 2 years old are welcome.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will host a fish fry at noon at the lodge.
Saturday, July 20
A Death Cafe will be hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. July 20 at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Death Cafe is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is not an educational forum or presentation or a religious event, nor is it a grief support or counseling group. For more information, go to DeathCafe.org or call Roxane at 928-607-7369.
Sunday, July 21
Tim Lovelace, a comedian and gospel musician, will perform a concert at 3 p.m. at the McIntosh County Academy Auditorium. Attendees will be admitted with one can of nonperishable food. For more information, call 912-424-5365.
Monday, July 22
GlynnDems will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church’s Miller Building, 1400 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The speaker will be Linda Bobbitt, founder of the Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation.
Wednesday, July 24
Saturday, July 27
Milk Carton on a String, a nonprofit arts program in Haiti, will present “Tewayaj” at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are currently on sale and cost $25 each. Tickets may be purchased online or at the Ritz. Those simply wanting to donate to the cause may also make those online at www.milkcartononastring.com.