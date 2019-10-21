Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, an event to raise awareness of domestic violence, will be held at the college. Registration begins at 9 a.m. outside of the Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Health and Science Building on the day of the event. The walk begins at 10 a.m. Men will walk around the campus in high heels. Early registration for teams and individuals is now open at www.EventBright.com by searching for “Walk A Mile.”
A free screening of “St. Simons: Surviving Success,” a documentary about preserving the island’s charm amid challenges, will be held at 1 p.m. at Island Cinemas, 44 Cinema Lane, St. Simons Island. Seating is on a first come basis. For more information, please visit Facebook.com/SSIsurvivingsuccess.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring J. Doug Parker and “A Kilher Plan: Behind the Crime Scene Tape” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Friday, Oct. 25
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Macabre Tales of Jekyll Island, a lantern ghost tour, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Mosaic, the Jekyll Island Museum. The cost is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 7-15. Children under 6 will be admitted for free. It is a walking tour. For tickets, call 912-635-4036.
The AARP Golden Isle Chapter 887 will meet at noon at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick. There will not be a speaker this month.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will host a speaker session with Veda Brooks at 2 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick.
The St. Marys Haunted History Tour will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. in the downtown area. Eight locations will be visited with costumed actors sharing stories. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 on the day of the event. For more information, call 912-882-7350.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Macabre Tales of Jekyll Island, a lantern ghost tour, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Mosaic, the Jekyll Island Museum. The cost is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 7-15. Children under 6 will be admitted for free. It is a walking tour. For tickets, call 912-635-4036.
Goblins on the Green will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Beach Village Green on Jekyll Island. There will be trick-or-treating for children. At 7 p.m., “The House with a Clock in its Walls,” will be screened. The event is free and open to the public.
The Union Street Enhancement Group will host a Haunted Union Street Ghost Tour at 7 p.m. Homes along the historic street will share spooky stories and happenings. The price is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 13. For tickets, email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
The Brunswick Shrine Club’s Fall Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. There will be handmade goods for sale. The price for vendors is $25, and admission is free.
Camden Behavioral Wellness will host its second annual Sadness into Laughter Masquerade Ball 7 p.m. at the Camden County Camber of Commerce, 531 N Lee St., in Kingsland. There will be a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and DJ. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple. They are available at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit mental health programs.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Shrine Club Ladies’ Auxiliary will host its second annual fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3955 Darien Hwy. 17, Brunswick.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a reception and field trip to the Thicket Sugar Mill and Rum Distillery. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Tabby expert Jan Gritzner will speak. For more information or for tickets, visit ashantillycenter.org or call 912-437-4473.
The Halloween Express train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Those under 2 ride for free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235.
Sunday, Oct. 27
The Coastal Coalition for Children will host Taste of the Vine at 6 p.m. at the Boathouse at the Frederica Golf Club. There will silent and live auctions as well as a variety of small plates and hors d’ oeuvres. Tickets start at $125 per person. For tickets, visit CC4Children.org/TOVTIX.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
The Ashantilly Center in Darien will host a lecture series by historian Buddy Sullivan on the history of Sapelo Island and McIntosh County from 4 to 6 p.m. at the center for six Tuesdays — Oct. 29 through Dec. 3. The series will follow the same format as Sullivan’s annual winter series for the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. Reservations may be made by visiting “events” at ashantillycenter.org. For information call 912-437-4473.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host PlayReaders, the book club for readers of plays, at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South 1215 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The first play will be “You Can’t Take it with You” by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman. For future titles or more information, visit ww.goldenislesarts.org.
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will host a special informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the conference center of the College of Coastal Georgia. All returning and potential artists should attend. This year’s project will be “High School Musical II.” For more information, call 912-262-6934 or email penguinprojectgi@gmail.com.
The Exchange Club’s Fair will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. It will be open from 1 p.m. to midnight Nov. 2. A variety of rides, crafts, food and entertainment will be provided. Crafters may enter the fair’s barn competition for free by emailing Susan Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series “The Others,” featuring Nicole Kidman, at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
The Macabre Tales of Jekyll Island, a lantern ghost tour, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Mosaic, the Jekyll Island Museum. The cost is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 7-15. Children under 6 will be admitted for free. It is a walking tour. For tickets, call 912-635-4036.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Oct. 31
The second annual Trunk or Treat event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Churches, businesses and nonprofits will join in to give children a fun and safe Halloween experience. There will be door prizes, hayrides, music and a costume parade. For more information, contact Melody Wilkes at 912-265-4150.