Monday, Nov. 11
A Veteran’s Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Mallery St., near the baseball fields and will continue to the St. Simons Island Pier. The parade and ceremony will be led by the United States Army Color Guard from the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart Georgia. Representatives from 14 Golden Isles Veterans groups will participate in the parade and ceremony, including a Vietnam veterans group that will assemble at 10 a.m. at Mallery St. The public is invited to come show support for the honorees.
Live Oaks Garden Club’s annual poinsettia sale is currently underway. The club is offering red, white and pink 8-inch foil pots for $18. Pick-up will be from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at St. Simons United Methodist Church’s parking lot. Proceeds go toward local beautification projects. For more information, call 912-638-9803.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Susan Shipman Building by the DNR Building at the foot of the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. The evening’s program will be “An Introduction to Winter Birding.” The public is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer, a 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu.
The University of Georgia’s Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant will host a workshop titled Flood and Grub: Know your Hurricane and Storm Surge Risk from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Prospect Baptist Church, 1033 Smith Road, Crescent.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral restaurant in Brunswick. Angel Porch, public issues chair, will lead the membership in a project at the general meeting. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Everybody Knows,” at 7 p.m., at the St. Simons Island Theater. It is in Spanish with English subtitles and is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, Nov. 14
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 114 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1955 will hold its monthly lunch meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Marshside, Hwy. 17 S., Brunswick. Class members, spouses and friends are invited to attend as they plan for the 65th reunion in April 2020.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet at 6:30 p.m. featuring a meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty. The film will be “Duck Soup,” featuring the Marx Brothers. The cost is $18 for the film and the meal. The cost is $7 for the screening alone. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Nov. 11. or more information or for tickets visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Friday, Nov. 15
AARP Golden Isle Chapter 887 will meet at noon, with lunch being held at 11:30 a.m., at Golden Corral, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Sam Frazier, speaking on behalf of Vietnam veterans.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 per plate. Dessert is $1 extra. For more information, call 912-264-1389.
The St. Marys Tall Ship Alliance and Brunswick Marina will host the tall ship Virginia from Nov. 15 to 30 at the Brunswick waterfront. It is a 122 foot wooden replica of a 1916 pilot vessel of the same name. Tours will be offered to the public. For more information, visit www.smtsa.org.
The College of Coastal Georgia will host a Coastal Science Symposium from 9 a.m. to noon at the campus center lobby. This year’s speaker is shark biologist Dr. Toby Daly-Engel from the Florida Institute of Technology. For more information, contact Tiffany King at tking@ccga.edu.
Saturday, Nov. 16
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will be leading a field trip to the Harris Neck Wildlife Refuge with a meet-up scheduled for 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the entrance to the Refuge. All are welcome. For more information, conctact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu for more information.
Moxie Craft Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick. More than 40 of the area’s makers and artists will be sharing wares for sale. Wake Up will provide coffee. For more information, visit the Moxie Craft Festival’s Facebook page.
St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will host its annual banquet at 4 p.m. at Marsh’s Edge, 136 Marsh’s Edge Lane, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Ben Slade. A $50 donation is requested for attendance. For more information, visit www.ssiheritagecoalition.org.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host a fashion show, silent auction and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Sea Palms Resort Ballroom, 515 North Windward Drive, St. Simons Island. The fashion show will be presented by Evelyne Talman, Maggie’s Boutique, Gentlemen’s Outfitters, Wild & Personal Boutique and Go Fish Clothing & Jewelry Co. Adult tickets are $40 per person and $12 for children. For tickets contact Gussie Gammom at 912-506-7585 or gussiegammon@gmail.com.
The Georgia Coastal Plain Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society will hold its fall meeting at 9 a.m. at Altama Plantation in Brunswick. Topics will include gardening for wildlife, birds and garden design with coastal plain native plants. A native plant seed swap, lunch and walk about the plantation property is included. It costs $15 and is open to the public. To register online, google GNPS Coastal Plain Chapter Annual Meeting 2019. For more information, contact Gail Farley at 912-464-7668 or email pgailfarley@gmail.com.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Katie Deal at 3 p.m. who will perform as Patsy Cline in a show titled “Crazy” at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $15 in advance for members, $10 for seniors and $20 for nonmembers. Prices increase by $5 the day of the show. Students tickets are always $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Monday, Nov. 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Kaye Schmitz and “The Consort Conspiracy” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To register, visit litguildssi.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Play Readers featuring “Doubt, A Parable” at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South, 1215 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Play Readers is a book club for readers of plays. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.