Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “The Bookshop” at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, May 30
The Coastal Georgia Alumnae Association of Alpha Delta Pi will hold its Founder’s Day luncheon at noon at The Retreat Clubhouse on St. Simons Island. It is open to all local members of the social sorority. The lunch is $25 and may be reserved by purchasing a seat. To do so, send a message to email_cfjssi@comcast.net or call 912-638-3430.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Golden Isles) will host Steven Davis, LPC, Coastal Community Health Services, as its guest speaker at 7 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Health System, Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave, Brunswick. He will talk about coping strategies for post traumatic stress disorder. For more information, call 912-506-2963.
Friday, May 31
The Georgia Sea Island Festival will host a Taste of Gullah from 6 to 9 p.m. at the historic Harrington School, 291 Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. Authentic and modern Gullah food will be served. The cost is $25 and all proceeds support the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center. Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.org or ssiheritagecoalition.org.
Sapelo Island National Research Reserve will host Doug Samson, SINEER manager, at 1 p.m. at the visitor’s center for an informational session titled “the Science of Tropical Cyclones on the Georgia Coast.” For directions or more information, call the center at 912-437-3224.
Saturday, June 1
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Young Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and its heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
The 42nd annual Georgia Sea Island Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. The event celebrates African American musical traditions, crafts and food. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. It is free.
Sunday, June 2
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Micahlan Boney, singer and multi-instrument musician, will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
The Jekyll Arts Association will hold an opening for Julia Chandler Lawing and Linda Lanter from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Lawing will exhibit paintings with Lanter sharing woven baskets. The exhibit will be on display through June.
Monday, June 3
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Books are $1 and $2, plus lots of movies and CDs.
Tuesday, June 4
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host Michelle Gabel at its Meet the Author series at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She wrote the book, “The Summer I Met Jack,” about an affair between JFK and Alicia Corning Clark. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made by visiting litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, June 5
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “At Eternity’s Gate,” a film about Vincent Van Gogh, at 7 p.m. at the casino theater. It is rated PG-13 A $3 donation is requested.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, June 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present a program hosted by the Georgia Humanities Council titled, “How Journalists and the Public Shape Our Democracy.” It will be held at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the casino theater on St. Simons Island.
Friday, June 7
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Southeastern Writers 2019 Conference will be held at Epworth By the Sea. The multi-day event will cover a number of topics and a panel of experts. It will continue through June 11. For more information, visit www.southeasternwriters.org.
The Literary Guild Book Store will be open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium in support of four authors from the Southeastern Writers Conference. They will be signing their books.
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring new paintings by Rani Garner. For more information, call 912 634-8414.
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will perform The Subject Tonight is Love, a show with aerial and acrobatic performances centered around love. The first show will be held at 7 p.m. June 7 and 5 p.m. June 8. For more information email majette@darientel.net or visit www.themarshstudio.com.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host First Friday lunch at 11:15 a.m. at Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. Ben Carswell and Yank Moore of the Jekyll Island Authority Conservation Department will discuss historic changes that have occurred on both sides of Jekyll Island.
The Literary Guild book store will be open in support of the Southeastern Writers Conference being held at Epworth by the Sea from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island. Four authors from the conference will also be available in the Casino Atrium to sign their books. Visit litguildssi.org for information about the authors.
Saturday, June 8
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will celebrate World Oceans’ Day at 8:30 a.m. at Fancy Bluff Park, Brunswick. Glynn Environmental Coalition is joining with organizations throughout coastal Georgia to host a cleanup at the park. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are needed.
Sunday, June 9
The Jazz Vespers performance will be held at 7 p.m. at Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The Golden Isles Strummers will perform. It is free and open to the public.
Save the Youth Program, hosted by Diane Reid, will hold a 24th anniversary show give-away at 6 p.m. June 9 at Selden Park, 3327 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the park. A number of gospel singers will perform. Admission is free.
Monday, June 10
The Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien, will hold an Art Camp from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the center. It is a way for kids to learn new skills including painting, poetry, sewing and more. The cost is $80. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
Tuesday, June 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Claire Gibson at it’s Meet the Author program. She wrote “Beyond the Point” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the casino on St. Simons Island. The event is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made by visiting litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, June 12
Friday, June 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Free Solo” at 7 p.m. at the casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is about a rock climber who scaled Yosemite’s El Captain Wall. A $3 donation is requested.
Sea Island will host Simply Queen, a Queen tribute band, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. followed by the concert at 8 p.m. on Rainbow Island. Tickets are $35 per person. Certified Burgers and Beverages will be on site for food purchases. For tickets, visit www.southerngrown.com.
A traveling exhibit of plein air paintings will move to Thrive at Frederica, 3615 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The works were created during Albert Fendig’s birthday celebration at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres with live music.
Saturday, June 15
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
