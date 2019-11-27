Wednesday, Nov. 27
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will lead a birding outing to Andrew’s Island Causeway from 8:30 a.m. to noon. They will be on the lookout for seaside sparrows and wintering Nelson’s and saltmarsh sparrows. Boots, water, snacks and insect repellent are recommended. All trips are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer for more information at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday (with the exception of Thanksgiving) and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Friday, Nov. 29
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. in the conference room of the Southeast Georgia Health System.
The Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Jekyll Square East, between Ned Cash Jewelers and Tipsy McSway’s on Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. There will be Christmas carols, carriage rides and a visit from Santa.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will join the Pier Road Pajama Party from 8 to 11 a.m. with complimentary refreshments and a raffle of three pieces of original art at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Artist Cathy Beckmann will demonstrate making Christmas ornaments from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 8 p.m. Regular market hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. One-of-a-kind pieces of art are available from $5 to $250.
Saturday, Nov. 30
The Comedy Zone will host a Comedy Night with Al Ernst and Paul Jensen at 7 p.m. at the King and Prince Resort on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $15 and are available via Eventbrite. For more information, call 912-268-5966.
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, features artist Lexie Moye’s painting demonstration from noon to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host an author event at 5 p.m. featuring author Whitney Otawka’s cookbook “The Saltwater Table.” Her low country boil will be prepared by Southern Soul. For more information, email ehooks@rightonbooks.com.
The Santa Express train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Those under 2 ride for free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235.
Crafters Along Newcastle Street will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Various vendors will be situated in the squares in and around Newcastle Street. There will be holiday items, woodworking, pottery, jewelry and fabric crafts for sale. It is free for vendors to enter. For more information, email Susan Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Sunday, Dec. 1
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, features the Cottage Weavers Guild will demonstrate the use of floor and rigid heddle looms from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Regular hours continue weekdays noon to 4 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. One-of-a-kind pieces of art available for $5 to $250.
Monday, Dec. 2
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will present a concert at 8 p.m. at the Brunswick High School Auditorium, 3885 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The program will feature music from Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” and Tchaikovsky. Tickets for the concert are $40 per person and may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org or by calling 912-634-2006. A pre-concert dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. The cost is $24.95 per person. The deadline for reservations is Friday. Those may be made by calling 912-264-4377, Ext. 9.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
The College of Coastal Georgia will host a community forum about plans for the construction of the Coastal Community Center for the Arts. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the college’s campus. To register, visit https://Coastal_Georgia.eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its film series at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It will feature the film “Wild Rose.” It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, features a needlework demonstration from noon to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Market hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Holiday BedLam, benefiting Operation Bedspread, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mullet Bay on St. Simons Island. Suzy and the Birddogs will perform. Tickets are $25 per person, available at the door.
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, features a tour of the pottery and wheel demonstration by the Pottery Guild from noon to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Market hours continue from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Friday, Dec. 6
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for its annual Students’ Show at 5 p.m. at the Wilcox Gallery in the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. It will take place during the monthly First Friday event.
No Kill Glynn County will host a Yappy Hour from 6 to 8:30 p.m. outside of Tipsy McSway’s in downtown Brunswick. There will be games for canines and prizes. Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will host a Christmas open house from 6 to 8 p.m. at the site. The Highland Singers will perform. Visitors are asked to bring an unwrapped Christmas gift for a child.
Saturday, Dec. 7
CASA’s 10 anniversary Jingle All the Way race will be held at 9 a.m. at Great Dunes Park on Jekyll Island. There are two courses — a 5K and a one mile fun run. To sign up, visit www.casaglynn.org/jingle-race.
The third annual #EndTheStigma Toy Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Golden Isles Olive Oil in Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. Holiday characters will be on hand and new, unwrapped toys will be collected for the Southeast Georgia Health System’s pediatric ward.
The Brunswick Christmas Parade will be held along the streets of downtown. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, then will proceed down Gloucester Street, ending at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
The Holly Jolly Jekyll Parade will be moving through the historic district beginning at 5:30 p.m. beginning at the Jekyll Island Golf Course, heading west on Captain Wylly Road, south on Old Plantation Road to Stable Road, then along Pier Road to Sans Souci. Holiday music, food trucks and shopping along Pier Road will be available.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host its 39th annual Howfyl Plantation Christmas from 6 to 9 p.m. at the site. The cost ranges between $5 and $10. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Merry Movies, hosted by the American Cancer Society Victory Board, will begin at 9 a.m. with Santa followed by “Elf” and “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” at Island Cinema. Tickets are $10. Children can wear pajamas for photos with St. Nick.
Magnolia Garden Club will host its annual Brunswick Christmas Tour of Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Brunswick. The bake sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. They are available at Dot and Army, 1426 Newcastle St., Brunswick and G.J. Ford, 600 Sea Island Road, St. Simons Island. They will also be available at the church on the date.