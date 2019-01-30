Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is located at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Snowbirds Discussion Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive., St. Simons Island. The book to be discussed is “Carnegie’s Maid,” by Marie Benedict.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present the film, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” at 7 p.m. at the casino theater on St. Simon Island. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
A children’s storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick.
Midweek yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Participants should bring water and a mat. It is free.
A book to movie discussion group will meet at 2 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It will feature three Clark Gable and stories from his films. Contact the library for future dates and titles at 912-279-3750.
Thursday, Jan. 31
The Coastal Coalition for Children’s Grandparent Connection will host a free spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. There will be door prizes and gift bags. For more information, call 912-421-9259.
A baby storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to two years old are welcome.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI, will host two support groups beginning at 7 p.m. in the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. The group meets each Thursday of the month. For more information, call 912-506-2963.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a concert featuring Atwater-Donnelly at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Student admission is $5. The price goes up by $5 the day of the show. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
A Chemical Monitoring Workshop will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Jones Building, room 135, at the College of Coastal Georgia. Community members who want to become water quality monitoring volunteers should attend. Safety regulations limit space to 24 participants. To register, email GEC@glynnenvironmental.org or call 912-466-0934
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on the green of the Jekyll Island Beach Village on Jekyll Island. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. No library card is needed.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
A Conversational Spanish Class will be held will be held at 5 de Mayo Mexican Grill, 2809 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
Friday, Feb. 1
The Golden Isles Fiberarts guild will hold its biennial fashion show from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the SoGlo gallery on Newcastle St., Brunswick. It will correlate with First Friday events.
The Big Read will officially kick off at 5 p.m. during the monthly First Friday activities at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. This year’s book is “Everything I Never Told You,” by Celeste Ng. The theme will be “A Cultural Tasting.” Participants can visit various locations to find out about many of the different cultures that make up the community. The Art of the World/Art of My World and Inspired by Zen Shorts exhibits will open at the Ritz Theatre featuring work by elementary, middle and high school students. For more Big Read information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Cabaret, a fundraising event for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, will be held at 6 p.m. at The Greenhouse, 100 Garden Grove Lane, St. Simons Island. The cost is $175 per person. The event is black tie optional. Tickets may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org. Donations for the symphony or to the society’s Men’s Committee may also be made via the website.
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby slave cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Feb. 3
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an exhibit featuring paintings by Stephen Rothwell and Sarah Tallu Schuyler as well as basketry by Cathy Miller. A reception will be held from 1 to 3p.m. at the Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Goodyear Cottage is open weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through March.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Whiskey Wine & Wildlife, a three day event on Jekyll Island, will kick off its annual weekend. A variety of events will take place over the weekend including “Whiskey Wine and Wildlife, W3” from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Beach Village Green on Jekyll Island. There will be animal demonstrations, food and libations for sampling. For more information or to get tickets, visit www.whiskeywineandwildlife.com.
Friday, Feb. 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present “Blackkklansman,” directed by Spike Lee, at 7 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Saturday, Feb. 9
America’s Boating Club of the Golden Isles will host a training program at the UGA Marine Extension, 715 Bay St., Brunswick. Registration is $5 and the program participation can lower insurance rates. To register, visit beyondboating.org.
The Brunswick Actors Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Showstoppers,” a songs and performances by local talent, at 8 p.m. Feb. 9, 16 and 23. A matinee will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24. Tickets are $25 and include beverages and dessert. Doors open 45 minutes prior to curtain call. The director is Gail Butler with musical direction by Christopher Smith. For tickets, or more information visit www.soglogallery.com.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The monthly Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at noon at the Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The speaker will be Beth Fennell, Women’s Voices of Glynn.
Wine, Women and Shoes, benefitting Hospice of the Golden Isles, will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at The Cloister on Sea Island. Wine, designer fashions, an auction and lunch will be provided. Tickets are $100 for general admission. For more information, visit www.winewomenandshoes.com.
The Brunswick Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority INC will host its Grits and Issues program at 8:30 a.m. at the Terrill Tomas Boys and Girls Club, 3836 Johnston St., Brunswick. It is free and open to the public.
Sunday, Feb. 10
The Shoreline Dance Club will host a tea dance with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $40 per person for members and $50 for guests. Reservations are required. To make those or for more information, call 912-638-2249.
Monday, Feb. 11
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will perform at 8 p.m. at the Brunswick High School auditorium. The concert’s theme is “Elegance and Emotion.” For a listing of selections and to purchase tickets, visit www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
The Glynn County Republican Party will host Sheriff Neal Jump as its speaker from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Zachry’s Seafood Restaurant, 415 Palisade Dr., Brunswick.
Thursday, Feb. 13
The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Incorporated, in conjunction with Southeast Georgia Health System, is sponsoring “Medical Links to Haiti,” a seminar on medical and cultural issues affecting Haitians from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Health System’s Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. information is available at sghs.org/haiti-seminar, or email marketing@sghs.org. for more information.
The St. Simons Literary Guild will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Friday, Feb. 14
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host a presentation at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Donald Gehring’s “Dr. Joseph Warren, Founding Grandfather and Forgotten Hero” will be featured. It is free and open to the public.