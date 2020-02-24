Today
The Marine Corps League will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Strike Zone in Brunswick. For more information, call George Metz at 912-506-5694.
The Brunswick Men’s Book Discussion Group will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Brunswick Library. “In the Heart of the Sea” will be discussed. It is part of the monthly Big Read programming. For a full list of events, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore that is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
February Booker Book Club will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island. The month’s book will be “Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan. There will be a discussion and light snacks.
PlayReaders will meet to discuss “Long Journey into Night” by Eugene O’Neil at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South, 1215 Newcastle St. next door to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, in Brunswick. Reservations are requested. For more information, contact Golden Isles Arts & Humanities at info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a tour of two Savannah-area sites in honor of Black History Month. They are the Owens-Thomas House and slave quarters and the Pin Point Heritage Museum. The tour will depart at 7 a.m. from the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island and return at 6 p.m. to the same location. The cost is $135 for members and $150 for nonmembers. Tor register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Camden County Library will host a book discussion of “In the Heart of the Sea” at 10 a.m. at 1410 Ga. 40, Kingsland.
The Snowbirds’ Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. February’s book is “The Book Women of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
The St. Simons Literary Guild will host its film series featuring “The Wanderer: a Film Presentation” with Tyler Bagwell at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a book discussion at 6:30 p.m. at Ashantilly Center, 15591 GA Hwy 99, Darien. Ann Mason will lead the discussion of “In the Heart of the Sea.” It is a Big Read program.
Friday, Feb. 28
St. Marys Little Theatre will present “Invisible,” a performance for Black History Month at 7 p.m. Feb. 28, 29 and March 1. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. For more information or for tickets, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
The Golden Isle Chapter AARP will meet at noon, with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m., at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Sam Frazier for Black History Month.
The AJ Donohue Foundation and the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation will host the “Leap for Kids” Gala from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Westin on Jekyll Island. This club casual event is $85 per person and includes a cocktail reception, strolling dinner and live music with Owen Plant and Scott Pallot. There will also be a golf tournament held Feb. 29. For more information or to register for the gala or golf tournament, visit ajdonohuefoundation.org.
Saturday, Feb. 29
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will stage “Calendar Girls,” at 8 p.m. Feb. 29 and at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23. There will be a 3 p.m. show March 1. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information or for tickets, visit soglogallery.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a Staged Reading of Moby Dick from 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be a 3 p.m. reading March 1. The program is a part of the annual Big Read. Advance tickets for GIAH members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors (age 65 and up). Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 if tickets are purchased the day of the show. The cost for students who present ID is always $5 each. For tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Ashantilly Center will host a Black History Month lecture titled, “Trailblazing African-American Women of Coastal Georgia” at 10 a.m. at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, Fort King George Dr., Darien. The keynote address will be given by Rutgers University history professor Melissa Cooper, PhD. A light lunch will be served after the session for $5. Following lunch a program of interpretations of three trailblazing women will be offered in the parish hall. The programs are free but reservations are required. They may be made by calling 912-437-4473.
NOLAfest will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Sea Palms at 515 North Windward Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be food, libations and music.
The King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort will host a Comedy Night at 8 p.m. with the doors opening at 7 p.m. The show will feature Blayr Nias and Ryan Van Genderen. Tickets are $25 per person. For more info, call 912-268-5966.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Sunday, March 1
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island Annual Charity Auction will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Morgan Center, 151 Old Plantation Road, Jekyll Island. Admission is free. Visit www.friendsofhistoricjekyll.org for details and a link to the auction catalog.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will stage “Calendar Girls,” at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets or for more information, visit soglogallery.com.
Monday, March 2
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore that is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Kathi Mendenhall will offer a presentation. Visitors are welcome.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its spring concert at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Avenue. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Melissa Cooper, Ph.D., who will discuss “Making Gullah: A History of Sapelo Islanders, Race and the American Imagination,” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for non-members. To make reservations, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, March 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Steve Berry, who will talk about his book “The Warsaw Protocol: A Novel” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater. It is free for guild members and $10 for non-members.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “The Farewell,” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino. A $3 donation is requested.