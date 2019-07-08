Today
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Experienced Scrabbler’s Club at 1 p.m. All adult Scrabble players are welcome.
The Golden Isles Republican Women’s meeting will begin with 11:30 a.m. check-in followed by the noon program at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Sheriff Neal Jump. The cost is $20 which covers lunch, beverage, dessert and gratuity. Advance reservations are requested by Saturday. Call Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466 or email Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net
Tuesday, July 9
A Universe of Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Children are welcome to come share stories and adventures.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The group meets each Tuesday in meeting room 2 at the library. Rising third graders and older are invited to attend.
A Conversational Spanish Class will be held at 6:15 p.m. in meeting room 2 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Donnabella Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The group will read and discuss “Murder as a Fine Art,” by David Morrell. For future titles, call 912-279-3720.
Wednesday, July 10
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program will cover a variety of topics concerning land lord and tenant law. It is held every Wednesday. It is free and offered by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
Share the Color: A Program about Good Nutrition will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is designed for third grade students and above. They will be taught how to build a colorful sandwich.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Becoming Astrid” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
A Universe of Stories will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Children’s stories will be shared.
Thursday, July 11
“Life on Mars,” a play,will be held at 10:30 a.m. the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Actors from the Brunswick High School’s Acting Guild will present the program.
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers who would like to learn conversational English are welcome.
Friday, July 12
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Those interested in playing Scrabble are welcome.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Saturday, July 13
“Mars Needs Moms,” a movie, will be screened at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
Sunday, July 14
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Funk Brotherhood of Athens will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Monday, July 15
St. Mary Little Theatre will host auditions for an Evening with Stars from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
The Glynn County Republican Party will host an education social featuring Constitutional officers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the River Room of Coastal Kitchen. Each will have a few minutes to speak.
Wednesday, July 17
The Island Player’s will stage Disney’s Mulan Jr. as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27. There will be 3:30 p.m. show at July 20, 21, 27 and 28. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host The Bard Bus, a troupe of Shakespeare performers, who will stage their version of a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre.
Friday, July 19
The Third Annual First Responders Appreciation Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Waves building, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. First responders in uniforms or with badges will be served for free. Others may eat for $9. The event is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners.
Saturday, July 20
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
A Death Cafe will be hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. July 20 at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Death Cafe is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is not an educational forum or presentation or a religious event, nor is it a grief support or counseling group. For more information, go to DeathCafe.org or call Roxane at 928-607-7369.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
Sunday, July 21
Tim Lovelace, a comedian and gospel musician, will perform a concert at 3 p.m. at the McIntosh County Academy Auditorium. Attendees will be admitted with one can of nonperishable food. For more information, call 912-424-5365.
Wednesday, July 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
Saturday, July 27
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
Milk Carton on a String, a nonprofit arts program in Haiti, will present “Tewayaj” will be staged at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are currently on sale and cost $25 each and may be purchased online or at the Ritz. Those simply wanting to donate to the cause may also make those online at www.milkcartononastring.com.
Monday, July 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Andrew Lawler at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. Lawler is the author of “The Secret Token: My Obsession and the Search for the Lost Colony of Roanoke.” It is $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.