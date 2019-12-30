Wednesday, Jan. 1
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host a New Year’s Day Beach Sweep at 8 a.m. at the Coast Guard beach on St. Simons Island. Bags and gloves will be provided. For registration or more information, call 912-279-1490 or email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 2
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will display photographs by Paul Page with poems by David Page and woodcarvings by Joe Waldroup at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island historic district. They will be on display throughout the month. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 to 4 p.m. on weekends. A reception, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5.
Friday, Jan. 3
The Island Players will stage “Drop Dead,” a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 to 4; 10 to 11 and 17 to 18. It will be staged at 3 p.m. on Jan. 5, 12 and 19. All shows will be in the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening reception for artist Catherine Durrett and her Fanciful Tales Visually Imagined from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It is free and open to the public.
Saturday, Jan. 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Jan. 5
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening for Paul Page, David Page and Joe Waldroup from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The display will include paintings, photographs and woodcarvings. The exhibit will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends throughout January.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for artist Leigh Kirkland from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. The local artist incorporates painting, collage, printmaking and constructed objects into her work. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “The Magic Flute” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., in downtown Brunswick. The movie will be the film version of Mozart’s opera. Tickets for the film, discussion and dinner from Indigo Coastal Shanty are $18 and reservations must be made by Jan. 6. Tickets for the film alone are $7. To purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Friday, Jan. 10
The Institute for Executive Women will host its Women’s Power Breakfast from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $25. For questions, email info@instituteexecutivewomen.com or call 770-883-1117.
Saturday, Jan. 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino. The session will feature Claire Cook who will present a program titled, “Never Too Late: New Year Reinvention” workshop. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org.
Sunday, Jan. 12
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host genealogy expert Melody Porter, who will present “Census First,” an explanation of how to use the federal census for genealogical research. It will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive. It is free and open to the public.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Glynn Visual Arts will host author Randy Siegel who will host a lunch and learn titled Exploring the Sacred Circle from noon to 1 p.m. at the center, 106 Island Road, St. Simons Island. The course explores the symbol used in various cultures for self-awareness and healing. Registration is limited and may be made at http://www.glynnvisualarts.org or call Glynn Visual Arts at 912 638-8770.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host Buddy Sullivan’s six week history course from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 to Feb. 18 at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island. The cost is $65 for society members and $110 for nonmembers. For more information or registration, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “The Wanderer: A Film Presentation with Tyler Bagwell” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.