Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Books are $1 and $2, plus lots of movies and CDs.
Tuesday, May 21
No Kill Glynn County will host a Meow-Meow & Bow-Wow Bingo fundraiser at 5 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom on St. Simons Island. There is no cost other than an individual’s meal with a portion of the proceeds going to a the nonprofit.
Wednesday, May 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, May 23
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an opening for Motte Thomas from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery. The show will feature a number of new works from the Brunswick-based painter. It will be on display through July 2.
Friday, May 24
The Golden Isles Chapter of the AARP will hold its regular meeting at noon with lunch taking place at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick.
Saturday, May 25
Saturday, May 25
The St. Marys Railroad will host a Circus Train at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults; $14 for kids 12 and under. Kids 2 and under ride free on laps. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com.
Sunday, May 26
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Sounds by the Sea at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The performers will be Motown and More with the Sam Rodriguez Band. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Monday, May 27
Taps at Twilight, presented by the St. Simons Island Rotary Club, will be held at 6:45 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Music will be provided by the Golden Isles Community Concert Band, followed by the National Anthem led by vocalist Terry Clayton. The Memorial Day address will be given by Lt. Col. Kenneth M. Dwyer, Commander, U.S. Garrison Hunter Army Airfield.
Tuesday, May 28
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in the theater at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. The program will feature Mary Kay Andrews, author of “Sunset Beach.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, May 29
Wednesday, May 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “The Bookshop” at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
Saturday, June 1
Saturday, June 1
Sunday, June 2
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Micahlan Boney, singer and multi-instrument musician, will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
The Jekyll Arts Association will hold an opening for Julia Chandler Lawing and Linda Lanter from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Lawing will exhibit paintings with Lanter sharing woven baskets. The exhibit will be on display through June.
Tuesday, June 4
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host Michelle Gabel at its Meet the Author series at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She wrote the book, “The Summer I Met Jack,” about an affair between JFK and Alicia Corning Clark. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made by visiting litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, June 5
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “At Eternity’s Gate,” a film about Vincent Van Gogh, at 7 p.m. at the casino theater. It is rated PG-13 A $3 donation is requested.
Wednesday, June 5