Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Spring Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the atrium of the Casino on St. Simons Island. The sale will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Moxie Craft Fest will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Food trucks, live music and a diverse group of vendors selling handmade wares will be on hand.
The Island Players will stage “One Slight Hitch” at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 10, 11, 17 and 18. There will be matinees at 3 p.m. Sundays May 12 and 19.
Saturday, May 11
The Robert S. Abbott Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at noon at the Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The topic will be Brown v. the Board of Education in observance of the ruling’s 65th anniversary.
Georgia Shrimp and Sapelo Hog Boil and Barbecue will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at 4152 Julieton Dr., Townsend. The cost is $50. It is a fundraiser for the McIntosh Arts Association. There will be food, drinks as well as live and silent auctions. For more information, call 912-437-7711.
The Blessing of the Fleet and Mayfair in Brunswick will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. The blessing will take place at 2 p.m. with a number of activities including music, exhibitions, crafts and a costumed pooch parade taking place through the day.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will participate in a birding trip to Fort Stewart, sponsored by Ogeechee Audubon of Savannah, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For meeting location and other details, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at engrds@gsu.ed or 404-217-7082.
Monday, May 13
The Glynn Amateur Radio Association will hold its monthly meeting at 6:45 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 685 Scranton Road, Brunswick. A dinner will be held at 6 p.m. for those interested with the meeting following. Anyone interested in amateur radio (ham radio) is invited.
Tuesday, May 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 in the St. Simons Island Casino. The program will feature Nancy Blanton and “The Earl in Black Armor.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, May 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “BlacKkKlansman” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, May 16
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for Thread + Ink, an exhibition featuring several fiber and print artists from Georgia State University and the Atlanta College of Art. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center. Light refreshments will be served.
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Bob Kelterborn, an award winning photographer, will describe editing tools and post processing techniques. Visit coastalphotographersguild.com for more details. Guests are welcome.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George historical site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the Archives on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the Archives. The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will also hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George historical site’s visitors’ center. All are welcome.
Friends of Jekyll Island will host Robin White, volunteer with the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. She will speak about “The Romance and Reality of the St. Simons Light” at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church, 475 N. Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island. The public is invited to this free program and refreshments will be served.
Saturday, May 18
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will host Canopy Reunion V at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 children 12 and under. Reservations are available online at www.themarshstudio.com
The Golden Isles Woodworkers and Woodturners will display works for show and sale at 1 p.m. in the Sea Palms Coastal Realty parking lot at 5445 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Admission is free.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Jazz Vespers performance will be held at 7 p.m. at Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The Golden Isles Strummers will perform. It is free and open to the public.
Sunday, May 19
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The concerts will run throughout the summer. The first performance will be The Tams. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host Denise Barrett Olson, president of the St. Augustine Genealogical Society from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casio, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. She present a program on how to use FamilySearch.org. It is free and open to the public.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The concerts will run throughout the summer. The first performance will be The Tams. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Wednesday, May 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, May 23
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an opening for Motte Thomas from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery. The show will feature a number of new works from the Brunswick based painter. It will be on display through July 2.
Saturday, May 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, May 26
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Sounds by the Sea at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The performers will be Motown and More with the Sam Rodriguez Band. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Monday, May 27
Taps at Twilight, presented by the St. Simons Island Rotary Club, will be held at 6:45 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Music will be provided by the Golden Isles Community Concert Band, followed by the National Anthem led by vocalist Terry Clayton. The Memorial Day address will be given by Lt. Col. Kenneth M. Dwyer, Commander, U.S. Garrison Hunter Army Airfield.