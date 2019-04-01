Today
The Fiber Arts Guild will host its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St, St. Simons Island. Brenda Banach of Townsend will present a program on using fabric to make greeting cards. Visitors are welcome.
Tuesday, April 2
The Friends of Hofwyl will host a program titled “The Jewish Family Connection to Hofwyl” at 7 p.m. at the Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation site, 5556 U.S. Highway 17N, Brunswick. Mason Stewart will lead the program. Admission is free and it is open to all.
The College of Coastal Georgia will host Sarah Junkin Woodward of the center of development in Central America at noon at the Stembler Theater at the college. She will present a program titled “2019 Nicaragura in Recovery ... What’s Next? Linking the U.S. to Nicaraguan Neighbors.” For more information, call 912-279-5703.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino building, room 108, on St. Simons Island. The author will be Sheila McNeil who will speak about her book “What Are You Doing Here?” It is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. To register visit litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, April 3
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association (NARFE) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral in Brunswick.
Friday, April 5
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
The 8th Annual International Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. at the College of Coastal Georgia. Various cultures represented in the Golden Isles are highlighted and celebrated through art, music, food, a Culture EXPO, a KidFest and more.
Darien’s Blessing of the Fleet, on the waterfront in downtown Darien, will begin at 5 p.m. with arts and craft booths, food and entertainment. The event will continue with activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, including a 5K, car show and music. The blessing will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 for age 13 and up Friday and Saturday. There is no charge Sunday.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick. It will feature information on Oceana’s statewide program by campaign organizer Paulita Bennett-Martin.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for the Re-UPcycled Art exhibit, featuring pieces made from would-be garbage, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. The show will be on display through April 28. In keeping with the eco-friendly theme, there will also be a screening of the documentary “Saving Sea Turtles” at 7 p.m. that evening.
Saturday, April 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will lead a field trip to Altama Plantation. Those wishing to participate should meet at 7:30 a.m. at the entrance to the Wildlife Management Area on State Road 99, north Glynn County. For more information, conctact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu.
The Jekyll Island Book Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. Multiple venues will feature author presentations and live music throughout the day. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com/bookfestival.
America’s Boating Club is hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for a boater license. The registration fee is $5. For more information contact, Mike Moye, mmoye@surfsouth.com, 229-454-6791.
Sunday, April 7
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening reception for artists Suzy and Steve Dmetruk from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The exhibit will be on display through April 30. The cottage is open from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Monday, April 8
The Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation Inc. will host a fundraiser for its scholarship recipients from 5 to 9 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Brunswick. The local honorees are Morgan Dunn, Cerenity Roberson and Sabrina Luckey, all of Brunswick High School; Jordan McClinton and Hanay Waye, both of Glynn Academy. The public is invited to help support the students.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will hold its final concert of the season, titled American Sounds, at 8 p.m. at the Brunswick High School auditorium. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Tuesday, April 9
Golden Isles Live will host Rob Verdi, a musician from Los Angels, who will perform along with 80 local high school students at 7:30 p.m. at the Glynn Academy auditorium. Verdi, who currently performs at Disney Land, is the creator of SAXsational, an entertainment program that mixes musical styles like jazz, swing and blues.
Wednesday, April 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host an informational session about the Clean Water Act from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hop Soul Brewing, 2721 Warren Mason Blvd, Brunswick. Information on the effort to protect the regulations will be shared.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will show “About Elly” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, April 11
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host SAR member Steven Ford, who will discuss the Siege of Augusta in 1780 at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “The Princess Bride” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in Brunswick. Indigo Coastal Shanty will provide the meals and Heather Heath will offer a talk about the film. Tickets for the film and meal are $18 each. Admission to the film alone is $7. Reservations are requested by April 8. For more information, call 912-262-6934 or visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Saturday, April 13
The McIntosh Art Association will host a painting workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 to 14 at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $80. To register, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution will host Patriot’s Day Memorial Ceremony at the St. Simons Island Casino followed by a parade in the Pier Village. It will begin at 10 a.m. and continue to 12:30 p.m. with a number of events throughout the day, including hourly cannon fire. It is free and open to the public.
The St. Marys Express will have a Peter Cottontail excursion at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street in St. Marys. It will run at the same times April 20. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at www.stmarysrailroad.com or by calling 912-200-5235.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
Brunswick Shrine Club Ladies’ Auxiliary will host a Spring Bazaar and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club, 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. There will be arts, a bake sale and more. Proceeds will benefit Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. For more information, call 912-222-4391.
The 26th Annual Marine Corp League Charity Golf Tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. at the Jekyll Island Golf Club, 322 Captain Wylly Road, Jekyll Island. The cost is $240 per four person team and $60 per individual. Proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots. For more information, call 912-506-5694.
The McIntosh Art Association will host a Micah Goguen Painting workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 and 14 at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $80 per participant. All materials for this class are included. Registration must be made by April 11. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
Sunday, April 14
A Taste of Glynn, benefitting Amity and Hope House, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the King and Prince Resort on St. Simons Island. Chefs from throughout the area will be on hand to share dishes. Tickets are $45 per person in advance, or $60 the day of the event. For tickets and information go to www.atasteofglynn.com. Free shuttle service for A Taste of Glynn patrons will be provided from Massengale Park on Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons Island, to the King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Penguin Bistro Bash from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Driftwood Bistro from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and will include a low country boil, desserts and a cash bar. Proceeds go toward the Penguin Project, a production solely for those with special needs. It will be “Shrek, the Musical Jr.,” which will be staged June 14 to 16.
Wednesday, April 17
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will present a program featuring Pamela Mueller, Georgia Author of the Year, who will talk about exploring her passion for writing historical fiction, at 6:30 p.m., at the Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church. It is free.