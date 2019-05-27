Today
Taps at Twilight, presented by the St. Simons Island Rotary Club, will be held at 6:45 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Music will be provided by the Golden Isles Community Concert Band, followed by the National Anthem led by vocalist Terry Clayton. The Memorial Day address will be given by Lt. Col. Kenneth M. Dwyer, Commander, U.S. Garrison Hunter Army Airfield.
The Veteran’s Council of the Golden Isles will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. beside the Old City Courthouse, 701 G St., Brunswick. Dignitaries like Mayor Cornell Harvey and Jeff Jones, state representative, will be on hand.
Tuesday, May 28
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in the theater at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. The program will feature Mary Kay Andrews, author of “Sunset Beach.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will meet at 7 p.m. at the Golden Corral in Brunswick.
Wednesday, May 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “The Bookshop” at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, May 30
The Coastal Georgia Alumnae Association of Alpha Delta Pi will hold its Founder’s Day luncheon at noon at The Retreat Clubhouse on St. Simons Island. It is open to all local members of the social sorority. The lunch is $25 and may be reserved by purchasing a seat. To do so, send a message to email_cfjssi@comcast.net or call 912-638-3430.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Golden Isles) will host Steven Davis, LPC, Coastal Community Health Services, as its guest speaker at 7 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Health System, Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave, Brunswick. He will talk about coping strategies for post traumatic stress disorder. For more information, call 912-506-2963.
Friday, May 31
The Georgia Sea Island Festival will host a Taste of Gullah from 6 to 9 p.m. at the historic Harrington School, 291 Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. Authentic and modern Gullah food will be served. The cost is $25 and all proceeds support the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center. Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.org or ssiheritagecoalition.org.
Sapelo Island National Research Reserve will host Doug Samson, SINEER manager, at 1 p.m. at the visitor’s center for an informational session titled “the Science of Tropical Cyclones on the Georgia Coast.” For directions or more information, call the center at 912-437-3224.
Saturday, June 1
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Young Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and its heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
The 42nd annual Georgia Sea Island Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. The event celebrates African American musical traditions, crafts and food. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. It is free.
Sunday, June 2
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Micahlan Boney, singer and multi-instrument musician, will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
The Jekyll Arts Association will hold an opening for Julia Chandler Lawing and Linda Lanter from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Lawing will exhibit paintings with Lanter sharing woven baskets. The exhibit will be on display through June.
Monday, June 3
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Books are $1 and $2, plus lots of movies and CDs.
Tuesday, June 4
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host Michelle Gabel at its Meet the Author series at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She wrote the book, “The Summer I Met Jack,” about an affair between JFK and Alicia Corning Clark. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made by visiting litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, June 5
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “At Eternity’s Gate,” a film about Vincent Van Gogh, at 7 p.m. at the casino theater. It is rated PG-13 A $3 donation is requested.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Friday, June 7
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.