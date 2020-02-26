Wednesday, Feb. 26
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Camden County Library will host a book discussion of “In the Heart of the Sea” at 10 a.m. at 1410 Ga. 40, Kingsland.
The Snowbirds’ Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. February’s book is “The Book Women of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
The St. Simons Literary Guild will host its film series featuring “The Wanderer: a Film Presentation” with Tyler Bagwell at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a book discussion at 6:30 p.m. at Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien. Ann Mason will lead the discussion of “In the Heart of the Sea.” It is a Big Read program.
Friday, Feb. 28
St. Marys Little Theatre will present “Invisible,” a performance for Black History Month at 7 p.m. Feb. 28, 29 and March 1. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. For more information or for tickets, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
The Golden Isle Chapter 887 will meet at noon, with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m., at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Sam Frazier for Black History Month.
The AJ Donohue Foundation and the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation will host the “Leap for Kids” Gala from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Westin on Jekyll Island. This club casual event is $85 per person and includes a cocktail reception, strolling dinner and live music with Owen Plant and Scott Pallot. There will also be a golf tournament held Feb. 29. For more information or to register for the gala or golf tournament, visit ajdonohuefoundation.org.
Saturday, Feb. 29
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will stage “Calendar Girls,” at 8 p.m. Feb. 29 and at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23. There will be a 3 p.m. show March 1. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information or for tickets, visit soglogallery.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a Staged Reading of Moby Dick from 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be a 3 p.m. reading March 1. The program is a part of the annual Big Read. Advance tickets for GIAH members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors (age 65 and up). Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 if tickets are purchased the day of the show. The cost for students who present ID is always $5 each. For tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Ashantilly Center will host a Black History Month lecture titled, “Trailblazing African-American Women of Coastal Georgia” at 10 a.m. at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, Fort King George Drive, Darien. The keynote address will be given by Rutgers University history professor Melissa Cooper, Ph.D. A light lunch will be served after the session for $5. Following lunch a program of interpretations of three trailblazing women will be offered in the parish hall. The programs are free, but reservations are required. They may be made by calling 912-437-4473.
NOLAfest will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Sea Palms at 515 North Windward Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be food, libations and music.
The King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort will host a Comedy Night at 8 p.m. with the doors opening at 7 p.m. The show will feature Blayr Nias and Ryan Van Genderen. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, call 912-268-5966.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Sunday, March 1
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island Annual Charity Auction will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Morgan Center, 151 Old Plantation Road, Jekyll Island. Admission is free. Visit www.friendsofhistoricjekyll.org for details and a link to the auction catalog.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will stage “Calendar Girls,” at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets or for more information, visit soglogallery.com.
Monday, March 2
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore that is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its spring concert at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Avenue. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Melissa Cooper, PhD, who will discuss “Making Gullah: A History of Sapelo Islanders, Race and the American Imagination,” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for non-members. To make reservations, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, March 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Steve Berry, who will talk about his book “The Warsaw Protocol: A Novel” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater. It is free for guild members and $10 for non-members.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “The Farewell,” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, March 5
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will hold an opening and reception from 6 to 8 p.m. for “Images of the Georgia Coast,” 45 paintings by George Netherton.
Friday, March 6
Anderson Fine Art Gallery will host an opening for featured artist Melissa Hefferlin at 5:30 p.m. at 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Her whimsical still life paintings will be on display through March 20. For details, visit www.AndersonFineArtGallery.com.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch at 11:15 a.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. Community members are invited to speak on current issues. For more information, visit www.glynnenvironmental. org.