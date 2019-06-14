Today
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library. Children up to 2 years are welcome.
The Second Annual Glynn Hope and Awareness Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The goal of the event is to raise awareness and to offer resources to those in need.
Saturday, June 15
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Plumbers and Pipefitters Local No. 177 will host its 26th annual kids fishing event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at 6148 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. It is open to ages 2 to 15 and prizes will be awarded. It is free and open to all.
The Golden Isles Track Club will host a fun run at 7:30 a.m. at Mallery St. Park on St. Simons Island. The 5K route will be the same as the July 4th race. It is free and open to all. For more information, call 912-577-7173.
Sunday, June 16
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The performer will be Loose Chain. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Monday, June 17
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Experienced Scrabblers’ Club at 1 p.m. at the library. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester, St., Brunswick, will host a Robotics Camp for Teens at 2 p.m. at the library. Students who are rising sixth graders through high school are welcome. To reserve a space or for more information call 912-279-3740.
Tuesday, June 18
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a Movie Day at 10:30 a.m. at the library. The film will be “Fly Me to the Moon.”
A Spanish for Kids program will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The group meets in room 2. Rising third graders and above are welcome.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Conversational Spanish Class at 6:15 p.m. in room 2. Adults and teens are invited to attend.
The Glynn County Republican Party will host a Make America Great Again Educational Social at 5:30 p.m. at Marshside Grill, 1200 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. There will be appetizers and a cash bar. Admission is $5. There will be a discussion highlighting volunteer opportunities and Major Daniel Merritt, first congressional district candidate, will be on hand.
Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. This month’s selection is “The Feather Thief” by Kirk Wallace Johnson.
Wednesday, June 19
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is hosted by Georgia Legal Services and will detail landlord-tenet law. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. It is free.
A Universe of Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Stories and songs will be shared.
Juneteeth-Ga. Outdoor Festival will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. For more information, call 912-230-0856.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Musical Revue Workshop with Lucy Bryson at 2 p.m. at the library. Participants will learn the music and choreography from two songs from “School House Rock” and will perform for parents.
Thursday, June 20
The Coastal Photographers Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Maria Alejandra Cardona from Miami who share on “taking photos from the heart.” Her work has been seen in The Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times and others. For more information visit coastalphotographersguild.com. Guests are welcome.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island, will host Professor DoDad’s Lab at 10:30 a.m. The zany lab will both entertain and educate children.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To arrange an Archives visit on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the Archives. In addition, the Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are always welcome.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an English as a Second Language Class at 5 p.m. at the library. Foreign language speakers are invited to attend.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at Fort King George in Darien. Meggan McCarthy, doctoral student, will speak about the vernacular architecture of Sapelo Island from Thomas Spaulding through present day. It is free.
Friday, June 21
Sawgrass Market, 1422 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host local author Elena Harrison for a book signing from 5 to 8 p.m. Harrison, who writes under the pen name, Lena Mikado, has written two books, her latest is “A Year in the Sky.”
Saturday, June 22
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a program titled Shade Gardens for Pollinators at 9 a.m. at the center. It will be led by the UGA Extension Service. The cost is $20 and includes materials. For more information, call 912-437-6651.
Sunday, June 23
Sounds By the Sea, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will be held at 7 p.m. in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Michael Hulett will perform. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. Attendees should bring a blanket, chair and a picnic dinner. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Monday, June 24
The Experienced Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
Tuesday, June 25
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host Magician Marc Alan at 10:30 a.m. who will present a program for children.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. in room 2 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is an informal class for rising third-graders and above.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host tabletop game sessions for young adults at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month. Games like Dugeons and Dragons and Mutants and Masterminds will be played. It is open to students in middle school through college.
Wednesday, June 26
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is hosted by Georgia Legal Services and will detail landlord-tenet law. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. It is free.
The St. Simons Island Library will host A Universe with Miss Debbie at 10:30 a.m. Songs and stories will be shared.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “A Private War” at 7 p.m. at the casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is about war correspondent Marie Colvin. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Brunswick Elk’s Lodge will host a fish fry lunch at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-264-1389.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Children up to 2 years old are welcome.
The Casual Scribblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
The St. Simons Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island, will host Astronomy for Everyone: Size and Scale of the Universe at 7 p.m. with astronomer Kevin Manning. It will be followed by star gazing, weather permitting. This program is for adults and students.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “A Private War” as part of its film series. It will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Thursday, June 27
STEAM Day at the Library will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. All students are welcome.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers are invited to conversational program.
Friday, June 28
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a Baby Playdate at 10:30 a.m. at the library. Children up to 2 years are welcome.
The Casual Scrabblers Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
Saturday, June 29
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will feature local seafood. For more information, contact Harvest Hale-Johns at 912-279-2601.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Coastal Wildscapes will host a Birds of Prey lunch and learn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester, Brunswick. Various birds will be on hand. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Youth admission is $15.
Monday, July 1
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a 6 p.m. meeting of the Beekeeping Club. All interested persons are welcome. It meets on the first Monday of the month. For more information, call the UGA Extension Service office at 912-437-6651.