Today
Tickets for the 20th Annual American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Fashion Show go on sale. The event will be held at noon Oct. 19 at Sea Palms Resort on St. Simons Island. Doors will open at 11 a.m. for the silent auction. Local models who are breast cancer survivors will be featured. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at Lady and Gentleman Outfitters at the Shops at Sea Island, St. Simons Drug Company and Antiques Etc. in downtown Brunswick.
The Live Oak Garden Club is kicking off its 19th Annual Poinsettia Sale, which will last through Nov. 15. A variety of plants will be available including traditional red, white and even pink. They are $18 with proceeds going toward island beautification projects. Poinsettias will be ready for pick up from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 in the parking lot of St. Simons United Methodist Church. For more information or to place orders, call 912-638-9803.
GlynnDems will host a candidate forum for the upcoming City Commission election. It will be at 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Six candidates will be present to answer questions.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The College of Coastal Georgia Foundation will continue its Distinguish Speaker Series with a program titled, “Bringing it Home: A Panel Discussion on the Revitalization of Brunswick,” at 5:30 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center at the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick. It is free, but registration is required. Visit CoastalGeorgiaEvents.eventbrite.com.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. The cost for the luncheon is $16. To make reservations contact Gussie Gammon at 912-506-7585 or gussiegammon@gmail.com.
Friday, Sept. 27
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The International Seafarer’s Center will host its annual International Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sea Palms Resort and Conference Center, 515 N. Windward Dr., St. Simons Island.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will present Hot Strings and Flying Feet, a percussive and dance ensemble, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Advance tickets are $15 for adult members and $10 for seniors. It is $20 for adult nonmembers and $15 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 the day of the event. Students are always admitted for $5. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person.
Saturday, Sept. 28
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The seventh annual Hats and Sundresses on the Grounds, hosted by Ann King, will be held at 11:30 a.m. at 206 Anchor Dr., Brunswick. The theme will be “Beating the Odds,” a kickoff to October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Tickets are $30. For more information, call 912-230-0706.
The Battle of the Badges will be held at 5 p.m. at Glover Field at Mallery Park on St. Simons Island. The Glynn County police and fire departments will square off for two baseball games. The gates open at 4 p.m. The cost is $5 and will go to fund their outreach programs.
The Audubon Society will host a field trip to the Altama Plantation Wildlife Management Area from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information about the trip and what to bring, call Bob Sattlemeyer at 404-217-7082.
Sunday, Sept. 29
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Island Public Library will host genealogical lecturer and instructor C. Ann Staley, who will present, “Organizing, Analyzing, and Sharing Your Genealogy.” It will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free and open to all.
Island to Island, a benefit for the Bahamas, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 on the St. Simons Island lighthouse lawn. The Sensational Sounds of Motown will perform, along with local favs Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns (at 4 p.m.) and the Island Kings (at 6 p.m.). Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Food, provided by area restaurants, and beverages will also be available. The cost is $15 per adult. Children under 12 will be admitted for free. All proceeds will benefit the relief efforts.
Ashantilly Center, 1712 Bond Road, Darien, will hold a book-singing and reception for author Buddy Sullivan at 3 p.m. at the center. He’s debuting four new books that cover various historical topics. The public is invited. For more information, visit ashantillycenter.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series, “Arctic,” a Icelandic/Danish movie, It will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It will be shown in English with Danish subtitles. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, Oct. 4
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host artist Ute Sportschuetz at an opening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. It will be held during the First Friday festivities. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
The Institute for Executive Women will hold a Ladies, Power Up! breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy, Brunswick. It is open to those interested in networking and supporting other women. The guest speaker will be Michelle Johnston, president of the College of Coastal Georgia. The cost is $20. For details, contact Catherine Blake at 770-883-1117.
The Island Players will host the Great American Trailer Park Musical from Oct. 4 to 20. Productions will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. Sundays. All shows will be staged at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The McIntosh Art Association will host Catherine Hillis, renowned watercolor artist, for an artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. She will give a free demonstration. The exhibit of her work will be on display through Nov. 30.