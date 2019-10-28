Today
Live Oaks Garden Club’s annual poinsettia sale is currently underway. The club is offering red, white and pink 8-inch foil pots for $18. Pick-up will be from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at St. Simons United Methodist Church’s parking lot. Proceeds go toward local beautification projects. For more information, call 912-638-9803.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
The Ashantilly Center in Darien will host a lecture series by historian Buddy Sullivan on the history of Sapelo Island and McIntosh County from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Center for six Tuesdays — Oct. 29 through Dec. 3. The series will follow the same format as Sullivan’s annual winter series for the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. Reservations may be made by visiting “events” at ashantillycenter.org. For information call 912-437-4473.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host PlayReaders, the book club for readers of plays, at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South 1215 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The first play will be “You Can’t Take it with You” by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman. For future titles or more information, visit ww.goldenislesarts.org.
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will host a special informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the conference center of the College of Coastal Georgia. All returning and potential artists should attend. This year’s project will be “High School Musical II.” For more information, call 912-262-6934 or email penguinprojectgi@gmail.com.
The Exchange Club’s Fair will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. It will be open from 1 p.m. to midnight Nov. 2. A variety of rides, crafts, food and entertainment will be provided. Crafters may enter the fair’s barn competition for free by emailing Susan Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series “The Others,” featuring Nicole Kidman, at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
Glynn Visual Arts will host an opening for Atlanta based artist Gregor Turk at 5:30 p.m. at 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The exhibit is titled “The Edge of the Continent.” It will include wax-oil rubbings, ceramic tables and rubber-wrapped sculpture of St. Simons Island. It will be on display through Nov. 22.
The Macabre Tales of Jekyll Island, a lantern ghost tour, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Mosaic, the Jekyll Island Museum. The cost is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 7-15. Children under 6 will be admitted for free. It is a walking tour. For tickets, call 912-635-4036.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Oct. 31
The second annual Trunk or Treat event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Churches, businesses and nonprofits will join in to give children a fun and safe Halloween experience. There will be door prizes, hayrides, music and a costume parade. For more information, contact Melody Wilkes at 912-265-4150.
Friday, Nov. 1
The Institute for Executive Women will host a breakfast at 8:15 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. For more information, email Catherine Blake at info@instituteexecutivewomen.com.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. Rachael Thompson, executive director of the Glynn Environmental Coalition will share an in-depth history of the industrial activities that took place at the LCP Chemicals Superfund Site. For more information on the site, visit www.glynnenvironmental.org/lcp-chemical-superfund-site.
Saturday, Nov. 2
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Bindi Show: Comedy Canines Music will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and at 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien. The cost is $16 for adults and $10 for children. For reservations, email majette@darientel.net or visit www.themarshstuido.com.
The Darien Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Broadstreet and the surrounding areas on Nov. 2 and 3. Artists and food vendors will be set up at the location, along with entertainment.
Sunday, Nov. 3
The Jekyll Arts Association will host an opening for a new exhibit, which will showcase the work of the Coastal Photographer’s Guild and the Jekyll Island Cottage Weavers. The reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. It will be open for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. It is free.
Riley’s Soles for Souls, a nonprofit created by local student Riley Letson, will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Bands 3 Day Weekend, Squirt Gun and Idle Hands will perform. There will also be food trucks and giveaways. Admission is $5 or one pair of shoes of any size.
The Glynn County Republican Party will host its second annual Fish Fry Fundraiser and Family Event from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. The keynote speaker will be Congressman Buddy Carter and his wife, Amy. There will be live music and a cash bar. A variety of candidates will also make appearances. The cost is $40 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at Glynngop.org. For more information, email glynngagop@gmail.com.
Monday, Nov. 4
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallory St., St. Simons Island. A presentation will be Garmet Girlz group. Visitors are welcome.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, Nov. 8
The Blue Jean Ball, benefiting the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at Sinclair Plantation, 6520 Frederica Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $160 each. For more information, visit HSSCG.org/blue-jean-ball.
Saturday, Nov. 9
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its museum store, 610 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. There will be a variety of activities taking place from author talks to wine demonstrations. For more information, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host a program featuring Sudy Leavy who will speak about Ophelia Dent, the last private owner of the property, at 3 p.m. at 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
SoundBites, sponsored by the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, will be held at 7 p.m., at Halyard’s on St. Simons Island. Violinists Sinisa Circic and Micah Ganger will perform. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will present a program titled “Tell Your Family’s Stories” from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Historic Brunswick’s PorchFest will return from noon to 6 p.m. along the streets of downtown. Musical performances will be held on neighborhood porches and food trucks will provide treats. The first stop will be at Brunswick Manor, 825 Egmont St., Brunswick, to pick up materials for the walking tour. There will be a concert at 5 p.m. at the same location. The event is rain or shine. It is free and open to all. For more information, visit PorchFestBwk.com.