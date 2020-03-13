Today
Glynn Visual Arts will hold an informal session with artist Alice Woodruff who created sculptures for the new exhibit “Warrior Women Evolving” at 5:30 p.m. at 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The pieces will be on display through April 10.
Fort King George historic site, 302 McIntosh Road, Darien, will host its Scottish Heritage Days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14; and at 11 a.m. March 15. A variety of living history demonstrations will be on display. Admission is $4.50 for youth; $7.50 for adults; and $7 for seniors. For more information, call 912-437-4770.
The Georgia Tribute Festival, featuring a number of Elvis Tribute Artists, will be held with various performances taking place, including a free Elvis in Old Town session at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The contest itself will be held in the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For tickets and a complete listing of events, visit tributefestival.rocks.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
The 46th Annual Jekyll Island Arts Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday March 13 and 14. Sunday hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Goodyear Cottage in the island’s historic district. There will be a juried art show, demonstrations, and interactive activities. For more information, visit jekyllartists.com.
The Island Players will stage the comedy “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, March 20 and 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday and March 22. All shows will be held at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com or call 912-638-0338.
Saturday, March 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will hold its Second Saturday Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Humorous stories and a craft will be shared.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
Coastal Wildscapes will host Dirk Stevenson who will present a program called the Wonderful Frogs of Georgia’s Coastal Plain from 10 to 11 a.m. at Ashantilly Center, 1535 Bond Road, Darien. To reserve a space, visit CoastalWildscapes.org.
The Abbott Institute Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at noon at the Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The speaker Will Be Hermina Glass-Hill in honor of Women’s History Month.
The Wild West Express, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will be offering train rides at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under ride free on laps. Rides in the diesel locomotive are available for $50 per person and the “At the Throttle Experience” is $150 per person. For tickets visit, www.stmarysrailroad.com.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will lead a trip to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The group will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Winn-Dixie off Exit 29 or at the Okefenokee entry at 8:30 a.m. Participants should bring water, snacks, bug repellent and binoculars. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at engrds@gsu,edu or 404-217-7082.
Monday March, 16
The Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
Wednesday, March 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Philomena” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, March 19
The Junior League of the Golden Isles will host its second annual Under the Oaks Art Auction from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center at the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. Proceeds from the event go to benefit charities the organization supports. For more information, email elizabeth@thearthousega.com.
Glynn Academy Class of 1952 is holding its monthly get-together at noon at Michael Deli in Brunswick. All members of the class are invited to come and socialize. To ensure adequate seating, attendees should contact Estelle at 912-264-2178.
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The main presenter will be Jim Squires, PhD., who will share “how to look slower and deeper for the scene within a scene.” Guests are welcome. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
Friday, March 20
The Island Players will stage the comedy “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van,” at 7:30 p.m. 20 and 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee March 22. All shows will be held at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com or call 912-638-0338.
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
Saturday, March 21
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host an author talk and signing with William Rawlings at 2 p.m. His book is “Six Inches Deeper,” a true crime story about a missing woman from South Georgia.
The Episcopal Church Women of Christ Church Frederica will host their annual Tour of Homes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buses will shuttle participants from Gascoigne Bluff to Sea Island. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information, visit christchurchtourofhomes.org.
The Pier Village Association will host its annual Spring Invitational from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. It will be held March 21 and 22.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Ashantilly Center, 1535 Bond Road, Darien, will celebrate Scottish Heritage Month from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with samplings of single malt Scotch. The cost is $30 per person. For more information, visit ashantillycenter.org.
Tuesday, March 24
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host its Booker Book Club at 6 p.m. The group will be reading and discussing “A Tale For the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki.”
The Jekyll Island Singers will perform at 7 p.m. in the Morgan Center in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The concert is titled, “Springs Eternal.” There will also be a patriotic themed sing along. It is free but donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be served.