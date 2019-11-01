Today
The Institute for Executive Women will host a breakfast at 8:15 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. For more information, email Catherine Blake at info@instituteexecutivewomen.com.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. Rachael Thompson, executive director of the Glynn Environmental Coalition will share an in-depth history of the industrial activities that took place at the LCP Chemicals Superfund Site. For more information on the site visit www.glynnenvironmental.org/lcp-chemical-superfund-site.
Saturday, Nov. 2
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits.
Art Downtown and the Brunswick Actors Theatre will stage “The Revolutionists” at 8 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 p.m. Nov. 3. Doors open 45 minutes prior to the show. It is a comedy set during the French Revolution. Tickets are $25 per person.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Bindi Show: Comedy Canines Music will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and at 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien. The cost is $16 for adults and $10 for children. For reservations, email majette@darientel.net or visit www.themarshstuido.com.
The Darien Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Broadstreet and the surrounding areas on Nov. 2 and 3. Artists and food vendors will be set up at the location, along with entertainment.
Sunday, Nov. 3
The Jekyll Arts Association will host an opening for a new exhibit, which will showcase the work of the Coastal Photographer’s Guild and the Jekyll Island Cottage Weavers. The reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. It will be open for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. It is free.
Riley’s Soles for Souls, a nonprofit created by local student Riley Letson, will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Bands 3 Day Weekend, Squirt Gun and Idle Hands will perform. There will also be food trucks and giveaways. Admission is $5 or one pair of shoes of any size.
The Glynn County Republican Party will host its second annual Fish Fry Fundraiser and Family Event from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. The keynote speaker will be Congressman Buddy Carter and his wife, Amy. There will be live music and a cash bar. A variety of candidates will also make appearances. The cost is $40 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at Glynngop.org. For more information, email glynngagop@gmail.com.
Monday, Nov. 4
Live Oaks Garden Club’s annual poinsettia sale is currently underway. The club is offering red, white and pink 8-inch foil pots for $18. Pick-up will be from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at St. Simons United Methodist Church’s parking lot. Proceeds go toward local beautification projects. For more information, call 912-638-9803.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallory St., St. Simons Island. A presentation will be Garmet Girlz group. Visitors are welcome.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, Nov. 8
The Blue Jean Ball, benefiting the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at Sinclair Plantation, 6520 Frederica Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $160 each. For more information, visit HSSCG.org/blue-jean-ball.
The Georgia Coastal Artist of the Golden Isles will host its fall exhibition and sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island and Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Saturday, Nov. 9
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its museum store, 610 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. There will be a variety of activities taking place from author talks to wine demonstrations. For more information, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Marine Corps League, Glynco Detachment, is hosting the annual Marine Corps Birthday Dinner at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. Reservations are due by Nov. 7. The cost is $40 per person. The dress is coat and tie. For more information or to make reservations, call 912-506-5694.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host a program featuring Sudy Leavy who will speak about Ophelia Dent, the last private owner of the property, at 3 p.m. at 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
SoundBites, sponsored by the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, will be held at 7 p.m., at Halyard’s on St. Simons Island. Violinists Sinisa Circic and Micah Ganger will perform. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will present a program titled “Tell Your Family’s Stories” from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Historic Brunswick’s PorchFest will return from noon to 6 p.m. along the streets of downtown. Musical performances will be held on neighborhood porches and food trucks will provide treats. The first stop will be at Brunswick Manor, 825 Egmont St., Brunswick, to pick up materials for the walking tour. There will be a concert at 5 p.m. at the same location. The event is rain or shine. It is free and open to all. For more information, visit PorchFestBwk.com.