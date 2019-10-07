Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series who will share their newest book “Ribbons of Scarlet: A Novel of the French Revolution.” The program will begin at 7 p.m. in room 108 in the Casino on St. Simon Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation Inc. will host a fundraiser from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Pizza Inn at 3461 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. The proceeds will go toward scholarships.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will be meeting at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. After a brief business meeting, the program is an invitation to “Show and Share” finished works or works in progress to share with the guild. Attendees can bring summer projects along and visitors are always welcome.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Susan Shipman Building which is in the parking lot of the DNR Building at the foot of the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. There will be a short business meeting, light refreshments and then the speaker for the evening. Kate Tweedy, ecological coordinator on Little St. Simons Island, will talk about various projects she is working on. The public is invited.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral in Brunswick at 12:30 pm. Lydia Watkins, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at the College of Coastal Georgia, will be the guest speaker. For more information or if you are interested in attending a meeting, please email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
A free screening of “Under Our Skin 2: Emergence” will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino Theater. It centers on lyme disease. For more information, visit www.underourskin.com.
Thursday, Oct. 10
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
ABBAMANIA has been rescheduled after Hurricane Dorian. The doors will open at 7 p.m. with the tribute band performing at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and are available at www.southerngrown.com. Tickets previously purchased will be honored.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter president Phil Callicutt will discuss “Revolutionary War Medicine” at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Cinema Gourmet program beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theater, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The film will be “The Night of the Hunter” from 1955. Heather Heath will give a talk about the film prior to the screening. The meal will be prepared by Indigo Coastal Shanty. Tickets are $18 for the film and food. They are $7 for the movie alone. The deadline for ticket purchase is Oct. 7. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Friday, Oct. 11
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Ashantilly center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will hold an Introduction to Letterpress workshop at 4 p.m.. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. Oct. 12 and 13. The cost is $250. For details or to reserve a space, call 912-437-4473.
Saturday, Oct. 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society offers birding opportunities on Oct. 12 and 13. On Saturday, Lydia Thompson will offer talks from 8 a.m. to noon at the Jekyll Island Campground. On Sunday, Thompson will be at the Visitor’s Center on the Jekyll Island causeway, just before the toll booth, starting at 6 a.m. and will hold her annual Big Sit. She will be on the lookout for birds of the tidal marsh as well as all the busy migrants on their way south most of the day. Both sessions are open to the public.
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute’s monthly meeting at noon at the Island Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The program is titled the “Life and Legacy of Anna Alexander: A Timeless Manifestation of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount” to be presented by Dwala Nobles.
America’s Boating Club will host a full day of boater skills from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for boater license. The registration fee is $5. For more information, contact Mike Moye at mmoye@surfsouth.com or 229-454-6791.
The Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will host auditions for “A Storybook Christmas” at 10 a.m. The show will be performed Dec. 13 to 15. All ages including children are welcome. For details, email Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series, featuring “Never Look Away,” a German film with English subtitles. It will be screened at 7 p.m. It is rated R. The $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, Oct. 17
The McIntosh County Art Association will host a watercolor bootcamp offered by professional painter Catherine Hillis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $60 for association members and $75 for non-members. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
Friday, Oct. 18
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Semi-Annual Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 and from 8:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. There will be a sale for members or those who would like to join from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17.
The Union Street Enhancement Group will host a Haunted Union Street Ghost Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19. Homes along the historic street will share spooky stories and happenings. The price is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 13. For tickets, email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Glynn Visual Arts and Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a Monster Mash Costume Bash from 6 to 9 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be food, drinks and raffles. Tickets are $75 per person. Proceeds will benefit the local arts organizations.
Fort Frederica will celebrate International Archeology Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6515 Frederica Road, Saint Simons Island. Guest speakers and exhibitors will be on site to showcase archeological sites in Georgia, as well as, conduct children’s activities and display rarely seen artifacts. It is free and open to all.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic site. The cost ranges from $5 to $8. For more information, call 912-996-0461.
The 20th Annual American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Fashion Show will be held at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island. All of the models are breast cancer survivors. The doors open at 11 a.m. for silent auction, Pink Boxes and a live auction. Lunch will be served at noon. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at Lady and Gentlemen Outfitters, Maggie’s, Ronnie’s, Shackelford Shoes, St. Simons Drug Co., all on St. Simons Island, and Antiques Etc. in downtown Brunswick.
The Halloween Express train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Those under 2 ride for free. The train rides will also be offered Oct. 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235.
Bluegrass and BBQ will be held at 6 p.m. at Ashantilly center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien. Rick Caldwell’s barbecue will be served and there will be vegetarian options. There will also be craft beer, wine and live music. Tickets are $35 per person. To purchase those, visit ashantillycenter.org or call 912-437-4473.