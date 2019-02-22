Today
A staged reading of “Clybourne Park” will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23 at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. Tickets are $5 in advance; $10 at the door. Student’ tickets are $5. Visit www.goldenislesarts.org for more information. It is a Big Read event.
A Little Read, children’s story time, will be held at 11 a.m. at the Ida Hilton Library in Darien. The book is “Zen Shorts,” by John J. Muth.
The Casual Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Altama Presbyterian Church, 4621 Altama Ave., Brunswick. It is open to all.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to two years old are welcome.
Saturday, Feb. 23
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Ashtantilly Center, 15591 Georgia Hwy. 99, Darien, will host author Daniel McDonald Johnson who will share insights on his fifth book, “This Cursed War — Lachlan McIntosh in the American Revolution,” at 3 p.m. at the center. A reception will follow. Books will be available. The cost is $20 for nonmembers; $15 for members and $10 for students. For reservations, call 912-437-4473.
The Annual Super Dolphin Day Race will be held with multiple races in the morning. The first will begin at 7 a.m. with a 10K followed by a 5K at 8:30 a.m. then a 1 mile fun run at 9:30 a.m. The event will be preceded by a pasta party from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is hosted by St. Simons Elementary and Oglethorpe Point Elementary Schools, and the proceeds benefit their programs. For more information, visit superdolphinday.com.
A pop-up library will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Mary Ross Waterfront in Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
The Brunswick Actors Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Showstoppers,” a songs and performances by local talent, at 8 p.m. Feb. 23. A matinee will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 24. Tickets are $25 and include beverages and dessert. Doors open 45 minutes prior to curtain call. The director is Gail Butler with musical direction by Christopher Smith. For tickets, or more information visit www.soglogallery.com.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
Monday, Feb. 25
“Some Economics of Immigration,” a presentation by Don Mathews, will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It is a Big Read event.
The Experienced Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
A Men’s Winter Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The book will be “Our Towns,” by James and Deborah Fallows. For future titles, call 912-279-3750.
Book to Movie Discussion Group will meet at 2 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. This month will explore Clark Gable movies. For more information, call 912-
Tuesday, Feb. 26
“Kung Fu Panda,” will be screened at 4 p.m. at the Darien library. It is a Big Read event.
Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a special presentation on Rembrandt presented by Ben Foster at the Jekyll Island United Methodist Church, 503 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island. It is free and refreshments will be served.
“Changes in the Institution of Family,” presented by Roscoe Scarborough, will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
A book discussion will be held at 6:30 p.m. by the Play Readers at Jumbo South in Brunswick. The Big Read book is Celeste Ng’s “Everything I Never Told You.”
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m at the YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
The City of Brunswick, the Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will host a Fair Housing Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conference room No. 1 at the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. Lunch will be provided. For more information, call Shauntia Lewis at 912-267-5530.
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. No sweating is required. Participants should bring a mat and water. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. It is free.
A toddlers’ story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present “The Celebration” directed by Thomas Vinterberg, at 7 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “The Celebration,” directed by Thomas Vinterberg. It is in Danish with English subtitles. It is rated R. It will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
A Snowbirds Book Discussion Group will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The book to be discussed is “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See.
A children’s story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick.
A Book to Movie Discussion Group will meet at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It will discuss Clark Gable movies and stories. For more information, call 912-279-3750.
Midweek Yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free.
Thursday, Feb. 28
The Literary Guild will host its Meet the Author series featuring Rebecca Youngblood Vaughn at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To register, visit litguildssi.org/events.
St. Marys Little Theatre is hosting auditions for The Sound of Music from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Those interested should prepare one song and a short monologue. For more information, call Barbara Ryan at 912-729-1103.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will display pieces from a private collection featuring African American Art. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. The exhibit will be on display through March 29.
A book discussion titled “The Power of Stereotypes” will be held at 5 p.m. at the Ida Hilton Library in Darien. It is a Big Read event.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Beach Green on Jekyll Island. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to two years old are welcome.
“Get Out” will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.