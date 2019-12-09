Today
The Golden Isles Republican Women will host Bill Dawson, general manager of the Port of Brunswick, as its guest speaker at its meeting. The luncheon will begin with registration at 11:30 a.m. at Bonefish Grill. The cost is $20 which covers lunch, a beverage, dessert and gratuity. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 912-261-8807 or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net.
The Baking Book Club will be held at 6 p.m. at Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island. It will feature a program about Marth Stewart’s holiday baking. For more information, email ehooks@rightonbooks.com.
The Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation Inc. will host a fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Brunswick. It is being held in conjunction with the state-wide Georgia Gives initiative.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral restaurant in Brunswick. A Christmas program is planned. Donations will be presented to Brunswick High and Glynn Academy band directors to be used for refurbishment of the instruments. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday, Dec. 12
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
SoGlo Gallery and Richland Rum will host a meet and greet with artist Jim Jones from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Loft at Richland Rum, 1406 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Jones’ depictions are of Cumberland Island Oysters.
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a reception for artist Joan Hilliard from 4 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. Holiday refreshments will be served.
Friday, Dec. 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Whitney Otawka at its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. She penned the book “The Saltwater Table.” It is free to members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org/events.
St. Mary’s Little Theatre’s 7th annual Christmas production of a “A Storybook Christmas” will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14. It will be presented on 2 p.m. Dec. 15. It will be held at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association will stage its annual “Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Dec. 15. Another performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 with a 3 p.m. matinee Dec. 22. For more information, visit Tickets at goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Saturday, Dec. 14
The Grinch, an annual production by the Jill Standford Dance Center, will be held at 2 and 6 p.m. December 14 and at 2 p.m. December 15. All performances are at Brunswick High School. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. For details, visit jillstanforddancecenter.com.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
Fort Frederica National Monument will celebrate the birthday of Georgia founder Gen. James Oglethorpe from 1 to 4 p.m. at the historic site, 6515 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra will play at 1 p.m.; the Coastal Brass Choir at 2 p.m. There will also be musket firings, crafts and holiday refreshments.
Crafters Along Newcastle Street will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Various vendors will be situated in the squares in and around Newcastle Street. There will be holiday items, woodworking, pottery, jewelry and fabric crafts for sale. It is free for vendors to enter. For more information, email Susan Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Golden Isles Chapter 887 of the AARP will meet at 11 a.m. Skipper’s restaurant, 85 Screven Street, Darien. The meeting will consist of a brief business discussion and annual Christmas party.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host a Storytime and Craft event for children at 10:30 a.m. For more information, email ehooks@rightonbooks.com.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Golden Isles Youth Orchestra will hold its winter concert titled Beethoven to Broadway at 4 p.m. at the Glynn Academy Auditorium in Brunswick. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.
Monday, Dec. 16
The Historic Harrington School Cultural Center, 291 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16 to 20. Treats and crafts will be available.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
The Jekyll Island Singers will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. A number of holiday classics will be performed. The St. William Hand Bell Choir will also perform. There will be a bake sale on site to help fund upcoming programs.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. All members of the class are welcome to come socialize.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. The film will be “St. Simons: Surviving Success.” There will also be a question and answer section following the program. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Dec. 19
The Glynn Academy Class of 1952 will hold its Christmas luncheon at noon at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. All class members are invited. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 912-264-2178.
Friday, Dec. 20
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association will stage its annual “Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 with a 3 p.m. matinee Dec. 22. For more information, visit Tickets at goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Jekyll Singers will perform at 2 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island.
Saturday, Dec. 21
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Jekyll Island Lions Club will be selling cheese and pecans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Jekyll Island Beach Village. The proceeds from the sale will benefit several charities
Saturday, Dec. 28
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.