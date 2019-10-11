Today
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Island Players will stage “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” will play at the Casino at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. There will be a 3 p.m. show Sunday. Tickets are $10 for students 18 and under, $15 for military and $25 for adults and can be purchased at the box office or theislandplayers.com.
College of Coastal Georgia will host an Investiture Ceremony for Michelle R. Johnston, PhD., at 10:30 a.m. at the campus’ conference center. An alumni reception will be held at 6 p.m. that evening at the campus center’s rooftop terrace. For more information or to register, email advancement@ccga.edu.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will hold an Introduction to Letterpress workshop at 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $250. For details or to reserve a space, call 912-437-4473.
Saturday, Oct. 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society offers birding opportunities on Oct. 12 and 13. On Saturday, Lydia Thompson will offer talks from 8 a.m. to noon at the Jekyll Island Campground. On Sunday, Thompson will be at the Visitor’s Center on the Jekyll Island causeway, just before the toll booth, starting at 6 a.m., will hold her annual Big Sit. She will be on the lookout for birds of the tidal marsh as well as all the busy migrants on their way south. Most of the day. Both sessions are open to the public.
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute’s Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at noon at the Island Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The program is titled the “Life and Legacy of Anna Alexander,” presented by Dwala Nobles.
America’s Boating Club will host a full day of boater skills from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St., Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or prior for boater license. The registration fee is $5. For more information, contact Mike Moye at mmoye@surfsouth.com or 229-454-6791.
The Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will host auditions for “A Storybook Christmas” at 10 a.m. The show will be performed Dec. 13 to 15. All ages including children are welcome. For details, email Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com.
The Risley Class of 1963 will hold its meeting at noon at Ole Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. For more information, call 912-265-9699.
Sunday, Oct. 13
The Golden Isles Singer-Songwriter Showcase will be held at 7 p.m. at Tipsy McSways in downtown Brunswick. Various local musicians will share their work. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
Monday, Oct. 14
The Golden Isles Republican Women will meet beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Bonefish Grill on St. Simons Island. Glynn County Police Chief John Powell and Randy Jordan, fire chief, will speak. The cost is $20. Reservations are due today. Those may be made by calling 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. All members of the class are welcome to come and socialize.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series, featuring “Never Look Away,” a German film with English subtitles. It will be screened at 7 p.m. It is rated R. The $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, Oct. 17
The McIntosh County Art Association will host a watercolor bootcamp offered by professional painter Catherine Hillis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $60 for association members and $75 for non-members. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library, located at Fort King George Historical Site, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the Archives on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will also hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. that evening at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are always welcome.
The Island Players will stage “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 18 and 19. There will be a 3 p.m. show Oct. Oct. 20. Tickets are $10 for students 18 and under, $15 for military and $25 for adults and can be purchased at the box office or theislandplayers.com.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island program will host a presentation by Barbara Stevenson on Faith Chapel’s Adoration of the Christ Child stained glass window, at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Mosaic Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. Refreshments will follow this free program. It is open to the public.
Glynn Academy’s Class of 1952 will hold its monthly meeting at noon at Ole Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. Christmas plans will be discussed.
The Coastal Georgia Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. Bill Lindsely will share his photos from around the world. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiaphotographersguild.com.
Friday, Oct. 18
The Elks Lodge will host its fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. Plates are eat-in or take out and cost $8. Desserts are $1 extra. For more information or to place orders, call 912-264-1389.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S.-17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
A street party featuring Heart Shaped Box, a Nirvana tribute band, will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight at Tipsy McSway’s, 1414 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go to the Firebox, a local nonprofit that aids locals in need who work in the service industry. It is being sponsored by a number of area merchants and restaurants. Those may be purchased at tipsy-mcsways.ticketleap.com/heart-shaped-box-nirvana-tribute-show.
The Island Players will stage “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19. There will be a 3 p.m. show Oct. Oct. 20. Tickets are $10 for students 18 and under, $15 for military and $25 for adults and can be purchased at the box office or theislandplayers.com.
The second annual Harvest Festival, hosted by Slow Food of Coastal Georgia, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. in Mary Ross Park in downtown Brunswick. The event will showcase local vendors with fresh produce, educational materials and a variety of artisans. It is free to attend.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Semi-Annual Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 and from 8:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. There will be a sale for members or those who would like to join from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17.
The Union Street Enhancement Group will host a Haunted Union Street Ghost Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 26. Homes along the historic street will share spooky stories and happenings. The price is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 13. For tickets, email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
Saturday, Oct. 19
The Glynn Academy Class of 1969 will host its program titled, “Gone But Not Forgotten,” a memorial service honoring classmates who have passed on, at 10:30 a.m. at Mansfield St., near the bell on campus. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Seating will be furnished.
Glynn Visual Arts and Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a Monster Mash Costume Bash from 6 to 9 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be food, drinks and raffles. Tickets are $75 per person. For tickets, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The McIntosh Art Association will host a Masquerade Ball at 6 p.m. at Sapelo Hammock Golf Club in Shellman Bluff. Food, provided by A Moveable Feast, drinks, music and dancing will be available. There will also be a fire dancer performance. The cost is $50 per person and all proceeds benefit the association’s programs. For tickets and more information, visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com or call 912-437-7711.
Fort Frederica will celebrate International Archeology Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6515 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Guest speakers and exhibitors will be on site to showcase archaeological sites in Georgia, as well as, conduct children’s activities and display rarely seen artifacts. It is free and open to all.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. 17, Brunswick, will host Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic site. The cost ranges from $5 to $8. For more information, call 912-996-0461.
The 20th Annual American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Fashion Show will be held at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island. All of the models are breast cancer survivors. The doors open at 11 a.m. for silent auction, Pink Boxes and a live auction. Lunch will be served at noon. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at Lady and Gentlemen Outfitters, Maggie’s, Ronnie’s, Shackelford Shoes, St. Simons Drug Co., all on St. Simons Island, and Antiques Etc. in downtown Brunswick.
The Halloween Express train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Those under 2 ride for free. The train rides will also be offered Oct. 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235.
Bluegrass and BBQ will be held at 6 p.m. at Ashantilly center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien. Rick Caldwell’s barbecue will be served and there will be vegetarian options. There will also be craft beer, wine and live music. Tickets are $35 per person. To purchase those, visit ashantillycenter.org or call 912-437-4473.