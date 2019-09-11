Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will hold a meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral Restaurant in Brunswick. Melissa O’Halloran, the new director of Memory Mattters, will be the guest speaker. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
The Glynn Academy Class of ‘55 will hold a lunch meeting at 11 a.m. at noon at Twin Oaks on Norwich St., Brunswick. All class members are invited to attend to make plans for the 65th class reunion on April 25, 2020. For more information, call 912-265-1655.
Woodmen of the World Chapter 320 and Glynn County will host a Honor and Remembrance Day at 9 a.m. at the Ballard Fire Station on Community Road, Brunswick. For more information, call 912-261-8807.
Thursday, Sept. 12
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The Sons of the American Revolution Marshes of Glynn Chapter member Bill Ramsaur will present a program titled “Midway — Cradle of the Revolution in Georgia.” Those interested in Colonial Midway or Revolutionary Georgia are encouraged to attend. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Amy Roberts at its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. Roberts recently released “Gullah Geechee Heritage in the Golden Isles” with co-author Patrick Holladay. The cost is free for guild members and $10 for guests. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Friday, Sept. 13
St. Marys Little Theater will present An Evening Under the Stars at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 14, 21 and 22. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee Sept. 20. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
Saturday, Sept. 14
The McIntosh Art Association will hold an intro to pastels workshop with Micah Goguen form 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $60. Registration is due by Sept. 11 and space is limited. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
Drool at the Pool, the fourth annual pooch plunge, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Neptune Park Fun Zone on St. Simons Island. The cost is $2 per dog and they must remain on leashes while in the pool. For more information, contact Jane at 912-279-3720.
American Legion’s Brunswick Post 9 will host a Centennial Veterans Parade at 9 a.m. beginning at the United Methodist Church’s parking lot and will proceed down Gloucester St. For more information, contact Bennie Williams at 912-223-7386.
Women’s Voices of Glynn County, the Glynn Environmental Coalition and the Marshes of Glynn Library will host a program titled “Women and Climate: Impact and Action Forum,” at 2:30 p.m. at the Marshes of Glynn Library. Various speakers will be on hand.
Hofwyl-Braodfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Honey Bee Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the site. The cost is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for youth (five and younger).
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a forum on Women and Climate: Impact and Action at 2:30 p.m. at the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Monday, Sept. 16
The Glynn County Republican Party will hold a gathering at 5:30 p.m. at Mudcat Charlie’s restaurant, 250 Ricefield Way, Brunswick. The speaker will be Austin Mathis, Georgia GOP field representative for the Trump Campaign. Congressman Buddy Carter and candidate Danny Merit will speak as well. The cost is $5 for Glynn GOP members and $10 for nonmembers.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet. All members of the class are welcome to come and socialize.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present “Wonder” at its film series at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. It is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
The Golden Isles Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) will hold its regular meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. The topic will be topic “Challenges Today and Possible Solutions for Tomorrow.” There will be a round table discussion as well.
Thursday, Sept. 19
The Jekyll Squares will start square dancing lessons at 7 p.m. at College Place United Methodist Church, 2890 Altama Ave., Brunswick. Participants get two lessons for free. For more information, email donheins@msn.com.
The Elks Lodge, 1309 Union St., Brunswick, will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge. The cost is $8 per plate. Desserts are $1 extra. To place orders or for questions, call 912-264-1389.
The Brunswick-Ga Chapter of the Links Inc. will host its first annual HBCU Forum from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School. The program will feature information for high school students and parents in Glynn, McIntosh and Camden Counties. They will learn about the college entrance and application process. For more information, contact Oatanisha Dawson at hbculinks@gmail.com.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will begin its annual program series with the presentation titled, “John J. Albright and Jekyll Island,” given by Bonnie Householder at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Mosaic Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island.
Glynn Academy Class of 1952 is holding its monthly get-together at noon at Old Time Country Buffet in Brunswick. All members of the class are invited to come and socialize. To ensure adequate seating, attendees should contact Estelle at 912-264-2178.
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. Lynn Cates will present a program on the photography of Henri Cartier. Guests are welcome. For more information about the guild, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
Friday, Sept. 20
Albert Fendig’s 7th Annual Traveling Plein Air Affair show is moving to the McIntosh Art Association’s art center, within the Old Jail, 404 North Way, Darien. An opening will be held at 5 p.m. at the center. More than 20 works will be on display depicting Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in north Glynn County. It will be available for viewing until the end of the month.
The Shrimp and Grits Festival will return to Jekyll Island from Sept. 20 to 22. The event will feature a number of food booths serving the dish as well as book signings, arts and crafts, cooking demonstrations and more.
Glynn Visual Arts will host an opening for a new exhibit called Mastering the Art of Contradiction at 5:30 p.m. at the center, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island.
Redfern Goes Gold, a block party to benefit Team Alexa and Cure, will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. around the streets of Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. Participating businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds to the charity. Local children who have battled cancer will be honored. There will be entertainment and events for children in the evening at Gnat’s Landing.