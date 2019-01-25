Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present “A Street Cat Named Bob,” a British film, as part of its film series. It is rated R. It will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Altama Presbyterian Church, 4621 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
The Sapelo Island National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a seminar titled Coyotes on the Coast at 1 p.m. at the Sapelo Visitor’s Center, 1766 Landing Road, Darien. It is free. For more information visit www.sapeloneer.org.
The Golden Isle Chapter 887 of the AARP will meet 11:30 a.m. for lunch followed by a noon program at the Golden Corral Restaurant,114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Marie La Ross of Legal Aid Services.
A baby storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to 2 years-old are welcome.
Saturday, Jan. 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is located at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Tommy Tomlinson for its Meet the Author series. Tomilson wrote, “The Elephant in the Room,” and will speak at 3 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To register, visit litguilssi.org/events.
The Annual Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A variety of vendors and cooking teams will take part.
The Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will host “An Evening of Laughter” with Joe Pettis, comedian from Atlanta, at 7 p.m. at the theater. Tickets are $10 per person. For tickets, visit www.StMarysLittleTheatre.com or Once Upon a Bookseller in St. Marys.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Maggie Toussaint, who wrote “Confound It.” She will speak at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To register, visit litguilssi.org/events.
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. No sweating is required. Participants should bring a mat and water. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. It is free.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Brunswick YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. No library card is needed.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is located at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Snowbirds Discussion Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The book to be discussed is “Carnegie’s Maid,” by Marie Benedict.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present the film, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” at 7 p.m. at the casino theater on St. Simon Island. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
A children’s storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick.
Midweek yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Participants should bring water and a mat. It is free.
A book to movie discussion group will meet at 2 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It will feature three Clark Gable and stories from his films. Contact the library for future dates and titles at 912-279-3750.
Thursday, Jan. 31
A baby storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to two years old are welcome.
A Chemical Monitoring Workshop will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Jones Building, room 135, at the College of Coastal Georgia. Community members who want to become water quality monitoring volunteers should attend. Safety regulations limit space to 24 participants. To register, email GEC@glynnenvironmental.org or call 912-466-0934
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on the green of the Jekyll Island Beach Village on Jekyll Island. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. No library card is needed.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
A Conversational Spanish Class will be held will be held at 5 de Mayo Mexican Grill, 2809 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
Friday, Feb. 1
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will hold its biennial fashion show from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the SoGlo gallery on Newcastle St., Brunswick. It will correlate with First Friday events.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Cabaret, a fundraising event for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, will be held at 6 p.m. at The Greenhouse, 100 Garden Grove Lane, St. Simons Island. The cost is $175 per person. The event is black tie optional. Tickets may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org. Donations for the symphony or to the society’s Men’s Committee may also be made via the website.
Green Screen, an environmental film festival, will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. It is being coordinated by Green Scene of Coastal Georgia. Films will be presented throughout the afternoon. A $5 donation is requested and reservations made be made online. For more information or to secure a spot, visit www.greenscenega.org.
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby slave cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Feb. 3
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an exhibit featuring paintings by Stephen Rothwell and Sarah Tallu Schuyler as well as basketry by Cathy Miller. A reception will be held from 1 to 3p.m. at the Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Goodyear Cottage is open weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through March.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.