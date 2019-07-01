Today
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a 6 p.m. meeting of the Beekeeping Club. All interested persons are welcome. It meets on the first Monday of the month. For more information, call the UGA Extension Service office at 912-437-6651.
Wednesday, July 3
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
Thursday, July 4
Jekyll Island will host its Independence Day festivities throughout the weekend, beginning with a 9 a.m. old fashioned patriotic parade in the historic district. Local residents are invited to decorate their bikes, golf carts, strollers and pets to join in and prizes will be awarded. Fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. at sundown.
The City of Brunswick will host its Old Fashioned Fourth of July from 7 to 9 p.m. in Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. There will be classic games for children and a watermelon for all. The fireworks display will begin around 9 p.m. over the waterfront.
The Sunshine Festival, St. Simons Island’s Fourth of July celebration, will be held from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a variety of activities taking place. The Golden Isles Track Club will host its one mile fun run beginning at 7 a.m. with the annual 5K beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Mallery Park, 601 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. To register or for more information, visit goldenislestrackclub.com. A golf cart parade will be held at 2:30 p.m. beginning from Mallery Park and proceeding through the St. Simons Island Village. The Traveling Riverside Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. with a break for the fireworks at dusk. The annual St. Simons 4th of July Arts and Crafts Show, hosted by the Brunswick Actors Theatre/SoGlo Gallery, will also take place in Postell Park throughout the weekend.
Friday, July 5
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Jekyll Island will host its Red White and Bounce day from noon to 6 p.m. at the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. There will be bounce houses, water slides and sales at businesses, as well as live music.
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will host an opening reception for the Big Photo Show Too from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butch Paxton Gallery at Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 3.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will hold a reception and ceremony for Millie Wilcox at 6 p.m. during the First Friday festivities. The organization will be re-naming the gallery of the Ritz Theatre in her honor.
Saturday, July 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
The Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will feature local seafood. For more information, contact Harvest Hale-Johns at 912-279-2601.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Junior Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Jekyll Island will host its music series with a concert at 5:30 p.m. at the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. The Golden Isles Strummers will perform. Attendees should bring blankets or chairs. It is free.
Sunday, July 7
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Beau and the Burners will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a reception for artist Catherine Hillis from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. She will offer a brief watercolor demonstration at 1:30 p.m. during the reception. The showcase of her work will be on display through July 31.
Wednesday, July 10
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Becoming Astrid” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
Friday, July 12
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Saturday, July 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
Sunday, July 14
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Funk Brotherhood of Athens will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Monday, July 15
St. Mary Little Theatre will host auditions for an Evening with Stars from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
Wednesday, July 17
The Island Players will stage Disney’s Mulan Jr. as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27. There will be 3:30 p.m. shows on July 20, 21, 27 and 28. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host The Bard Bus, a troupe of Shakespeare performers, who will stage their version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre.
Friday, July 19
The Third Annual First Responders Appreciation Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Waves building, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. First responders in uniforms or with badges will be served for free. Others may eat for $9. The event is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners.
Saturday, July 20
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.