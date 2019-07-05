Today
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold an opening for a new exhibit of the W. King Sims Estate Collection, featuring impressionist painters Connie Winters, Henry Barns, Alice Williams and Jean Lay Sauls. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and by appointment. For more information call 912 634-8414.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an opening for the plein air painters traveling exhibit during the First Friday festivities from 5 to 8 p.m., and the exhibit will be displayed throughout the month. The works are moving through Glynn County and were created by local artists at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Jekyll Island will host its Red White and Bounce day from noon to 6 p.m. at the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. There will be bounce houses, water slides and sales at businesses, as well as live music.
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will host an opening reception for the Big Photo Show Too from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butch Paxton Gallery at Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 3.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will hold a reception and ceremony for Millie Wilcox at 6 p.m. during the First Friday festivities. The organization will be re-naming the gallery of the Ritz Theatre in her honor.
Saturday, July 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
The Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will feature local seafood. For more information, contact Harvest Hale-Johns at 912-279-2601.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Junior Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
Jekyll Island will host its music series with a concert at 5:30 p.m. at the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. The Golden Isles Strummers will perform. Attendees should bring blankets or chairs. It is free.
Sunday, July 7
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Beau and the Burners will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a reception for artist Catherine Hillis from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. She will offer a brief watercolor demonstration at 1:30 p.m. during the reception, which is free and open to the public. The showcase of her work will be on display through July 31.
Monday, July 8
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Experienced Scrabbler’s Club at 1 p.m. All adult Scrabble players are welcome.
The Golden Isles Republican Women’s meeting will begin with 11:30 a.m. check-in followed by the noon program at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Sheriff Neal Jump. The cost is $20, which covers lunch, beverage, dessert and gratuity. Advance reservations are requested by Saturday. Call Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466 or email Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net.
Tuesday, July 9
A Universe of Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Children are welcome to come share stories and adventures.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The group meets each Tuesday in meeting room 2 at the library. Rising third graders and older are invited to attend.
A Conversational Spanish Class will be held at 6:15 p.m. in meeting room 2 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Donnabella Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The group will read and discuss “Murder as a Fine Art,” by David Morrell. For future titles, call 912-279-3720.
Wednesday, July 10
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program will cover a variety of topics concerning land lord and tenant law. It is held every Wednesday. It is free and offered by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
Share the Color: A Program about Good Nutrition will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is designed for third grade students and above. They will be taught how to build a colorful sandwich.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Becoming Astrid” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
A Universe of Stories will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Children’s stories will be shared.
Thursday, July 11
“Life on Mars,” a play, will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Actors from the Brunswick High School’s Acting Guild will present the program.
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers who would like to learn conversational English are welcome.
Friday, July 12
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Those interested in playing Scrabble are welcome.
