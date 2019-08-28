Wednesday, Aug. 28
A tenant’s rights workshop will be held at 10 a.m. until noon in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is free and will discuss a variety of topics. It is hosted by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Mid-week yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a mat.
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Aug. 29
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
SoGlo Gallery and the Stewdio, 1407 and 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an evening of art examining the works of Irwin Berman. Cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. To reserve a space, call 912-230-1042.
Friday, Aug. 30
Casual Scrabbler’s Club, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Sounds By the Sea, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will be held at 7 p.m. in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The Blues Factor will perform. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. Attendees should bring a blanket, chair and a picnic dinner. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its Volunteer Orientation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wake-Up Coffee, 3349 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. There are a variety of volunteer opportunities. For more information, visit, wwwglynnenvironmental.org/volunteer.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Junior Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 US HW 17 N, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Sunday, Sept. 1
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Sounds of Motown will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Ashantilly Center will host its 12th annual Ice Cream Churn-off from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1712 Bond Road, Darien. Tastings are $5 and attendees will vote for the winner. For more information, call 912-347-4473.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, will host a Junior Ranger Trail Walk from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. The cost ranges from $5 to $8. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Island Garage Band will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
Monday, Sept. 2
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, holds bingo games with doors opening at 5 p.m. every Tuesday night. Play starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $12 to play all games. Snacks and soft drinks are available for purchase.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series “Shoplifters” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is a Japanese film with English subtitles. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, Sept. 6
The Southern Grown concert series will host ABBAMANIA at 8 p.m. at Rainbow Island on Sea Island. Tickets are $45 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m. with food and drinks available for purchase. Tickets may be bought at www.southerngrown.com or call 877-896-3378.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday luncheon at 11:15 a.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. The German Village on St. Simons Island will be the topic.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Crafts along Newcastle Street will be held along the main thoroughfare and in pocket parks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a variety of handmade items being offered.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Jekyll Island Authority will host the Beach Village Music Series featuring the Free Spirits Orchestra at 5:30 p.m. on the green in the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. Attendees should bring beach towels or chairs. It is free and open to the public.
Juneteenth-GA will host its first annual tea party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. For more information, email bwkjuneteenth.ga@gmail.com.
Monday, Sept. 8
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host genealogical lecturer and instructor C. Ann Staley who will present “Organizing, Analyzing, and Sharing Your Genealogy.” The program will be held at 2 p.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free and open to all.