Tuesday, Jan. 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Maggie Toussaint, who wrote “Confound It.” She will speak at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To register, visit litguilssi.org/events.
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. No sweating is required. Participants should bring a mat and water. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. It is free.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Brunswick YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. No library card is needed.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is located at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Snowbirds Discussion Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The book to be discussed is “Carnegie’s Maid,” by Marie Benedict.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present the film, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” at 7 p.m. at the casino theater on St. Simon Island. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
A children’s storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick.
Midweek yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Participants should bring water and a mat. It is free.
A book to movie discussion group will meet at 2 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It will feature three Clark Gable and stories from his films. Contact the library for future dates and titles at 912-279-3750.
Thursday, Jan. 31
A baby storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to two-years-old are welcome.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI, will host two support groups beginning at 7 p.m. in the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. The group meets each Thursday of the month. For more information, call 912-506-2963.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a concert featuring Atwater-Donnelly at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Student admission is $5. The price goes up by $5 the day of the show. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
A Chemical Monitoring Workshop will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Jones Building, room 135, at the College of Coastal Georgia. Community members who want to become water quality monitoring volunteers should attend. Safety regulations limit space to 24 participants. To register, email GEC@glynnenvironmental.org or call 912-466-0934
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on the green of the Jekyll Island Beach Village on Jekyll Island. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. No library card is needed.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
A Conversational Spanish Class will be held will be held at 5 de Mayo Mexican Grill, 2809 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
Friday, Feb. 1
The Golden Isles Fiberarts guild will hold its biennial fashion show from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the SoGlo gallery on Newcastle St., Brunswick. It will correlate with First Friday events.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Cabaret, a fundraising event for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, will be held at 6 p.m. at The Greenhouse, 100 Garden Grove Lane, St. Simons Island. The cost is $175 per person. The event is black tie optional. Tickets may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org. Donations for the symphony or to the society’s Men’s Committee may also be made via the website.
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby slave cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Feb. 3
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an exhibit featuring paintings by Stephen Rothwell and Sarah Tallu Schuyler as well as basketry by Cathy Miller. A reception will be held from 1 to 3p.m. at the Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Goodyear Cottage is open weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through March.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Whiskey Wine & Wildlife, a three day event on Jekyll Island, will kick off its annual weekend. A variety of events will take place over the weekend including “Whiskey Wine and Wildlife, W3” from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Beach Village Green on Jekyll Island. There will be animal demonstrations, food and libations for sampling. For more information or to get tickets, visit www.whiskeywineandwildlife.com.
Friday, Feb. 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present “Black Klansman,” directed by Spike Lee, at 7 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Saturday, Feb. 9
America’s Boating Club of the Golden Isles will host a training program at the UGA Marine Extension, 715 Bay St., Brunswick. Registration is $5 and the program participation can lower insurance rates. To register, visit beyondboating.org.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Wine, Women and Shoes, benefitting Hospice of the Golden Isles, will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at The Cloister on Sea Island. Wine, designer fashions, an auction and lunch will be provided. Tickets are $100 for general admission. For more information, visit www.winewomenandshoes.com.
The Brunswick Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority INC will host its Grits and Issues program at 8:30 a.m. at the Terrill Tomas Boys and Girls Club, 3836 Johnston St., Brunswick. It is free and open to the public.
Sunday, Feb. 10
The Shoreline Dance Club will host a tea dance with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $40 per person for members and $50 for guests. Reservations are required. To make those or for more information, call 912-638-2249.