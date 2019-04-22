Wednesday, April 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, April 26
Relay for Life will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at Golden Isles Church of God in Brunswick.
Saturday, April 27
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Golden Isles Fund for Trees (GIFT) will be holding a Lover’s Oak Festival from 9 a.m. to noon in the 800 block of Albany St., St. Simons Island. Historians will be on hand to share history and activities for children are planned. Owen Plant will provide the entertainment. For more information, call 912-689-7408.
Girls on the Run of the Golden Isles Celebration 5K will begin with registration at 7:30 a.m. and the race starting at 8:30 a.m. at Blythe Island Regional Park in Brunswick. The registration fee is $25 today and $30 after. For online registration and more information available at www.gotrgoldenisles.org
The Ashantilly Center in Darien will host Jerushia Graham who will share how to make recycled paper. The workshop will be held at 10 a.m. on the grounds of Ashantilly Center in Darien, Ga. Hwy 99, Darien. It is free but reservations must be made by calling 912-437-4473 or emailing ashantillycenter@gmail.com.
SoGol Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host Bill Mullis in concert for a night of inspirational music. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the gallery. Advance tickets are $12 and $15 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit billmullis.com/tickets.
The Jekyll Island Authority will open the new Mosaic museum at 9 a.m. with activities running from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the location, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. Exhibits will explore Jekyll Island’s history, from the Native American Era to the present-day. For more information, visit www.jekyllisland.com.
The Garden Party, an annual fundraiser for Memory Matters, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Grovehouse and garden at Musgrove Retreat on St. Simons Island. A light fare will be provided by A Moveable Feast. There will also be a wine tasting and live music by Tonic Blue, as well as live and silent auctions. To purchase tickets please visit www.memorymattersglynn.com and click on Garden Party Fundraiser link or call us at 912-264-0777.
Sweet Spirits Pageant for those with special needs will be held at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. There is a $20 registration deposit which will be returned. Door admission is $1 per person. For an entry form or more information, call Janet Richey at 912-399-1423.
Cassina Garden Club will hold its 13th annual Tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning at the tabby cabins, 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the tour. They are available at cassinagardenclub.org. For more information, call Leslie Carlton at 912-399-1152.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, April 28
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Classic Nashville Roadshow 2: The Sequined Sequel at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. The show will star Jason Petty and Katie Deal. Advance tickets for member adults are $15 and $10 for seniors. Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, age 65 and up. Prices increase by $5 the day of the show. The cost for students (with ID) is always $5 each. To purchase advance tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org, or the Ritz Theatre box office.
The Mozart Society will hold a meeting at 2:30 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church. It will be to talk about future of the group.
Wednesday, May 1
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Leave No Trace” at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated PG13. A $3 donation is requested.
Friday, May 3
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 7 p.m. in room 108 in the St. Simons Island Casino. The program will feature C.H. Hooks who wrote “Alligator Zoo-Park Magic.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.
St. Marys Little Theatre will present “9 to 5 The Musical” at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street, St. Marys. The show will be staged at 7 p.m. May 3, 4, 10 and 11. It will be presented at 2 p.m. May 5 and 12. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. They may be purchased at StMarysLittleTheatre.com or at Once Upon a Bookseller in downtown St. Marys.
The Island Players will stage “One Slight Hitch” at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays May 3 to 19. There will be a matinée at 3 p.m. Sundays through May 19. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
Saturday, May 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Ashantilly Center, Hwy. 99, Darien, will host Noel Gieleghem who will present a program on making a boondoggle, a heritage craft for good luck. All materials will be provided. The cost is $35 per person. For reservations, call 912-437-4473.
Sunday, May 5
Golden Isles Youth Orchestra will present its spring concert, “Latin Tapas” at 4 p.m. at the Glynn Academy Auditorium. Tickets may be purchased from orchestra members or at the door. They are $5 for adults. Children and teachers will be admitted for free.