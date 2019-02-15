Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Meet the Author series featuring Jonathan Hershey and a presentation titled, “Everything They Should Have Known: Interracial Marriages in Literature. It will coincide with this year’s Big Read event. The program will be held at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To register, visit litguildssi.org/events.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
A Big Read book discussion will be held at 5 p.m.at the Ida Hilton Library in Darien. This year’s book is “Everything I Never Told You,” by Celeste Ng.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Beach Village on Jekyll Island. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way. Brunswick. Children up to two years old are welcome.
McIntosh Arts Association will host an opening reception for Lewis Bernard Young, a local artist who has been legally blind since birth, at 5 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center in Darien. Aerial artists from Caroline Calouche & Co. will also be on hand prior to their Saturday performance.
Saturday, Feb. 16
St. Marys Little Theatre will present “Midnight Train to Georgia” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street, St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. To get tickets, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com or Once Upon a Bookstore in downtown St. Marys.
Author Rebecca Parmelee will be sharing her children’s book, “The Thankful Fairy,” during a book launch party from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Greenhouse on St. Simons Island. There will be activities for children and a book signing.
The South Althing, a gathering of Viking age re-enactors, will hold its event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort King George in Darien. There will be demonstrations of cooking, storytelling and fiber arts. Adult tickets are $7.50, senior tickets are $7, youth is $4.50 and children under 6 will be admitted for free.
The Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The meal is $8 with dessert $1 extra.
Friends of Harrington School will host an Art and Jazz event at 2 p.m. at the Harrington School, 291 S. Harrington Dr., St. Simons Island. The artist of the month will be Month Vivian “La ViVi” Mitchell.
The Casual Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Altama Presbyterian Church, 4621 Altama Ave., Brunswick. It is open to all.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to two years old are welcome.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Zen Art of Paper Folding with Cleilia Hart will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Children in the third grade and up are welcome. For more information, call 912-638-8770 or visit http://www.glynnvisualarts.org.
Get in the Game, a fundraiser for the Zion Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Strike Zone, 280 Millennium Blvd., Brunswick. The cost is $20 per bowler. For more information, call 912-264-3105.
A pop-up library will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in the park in front of the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. It will be held in coordination with the annual bridge run. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
The McIntosh Art Association will host a Black History Month program from 1 to 3 p.m. at McIntosh County Academy, Hwy. 17., Darien. The program will feature aerial artists from Caroline Calouhce & Co., singers, the McIntosh County Shouters and praise dancers. Susan Murphy of the Marsh Studio will speak. Admission is $15. For additional information, call 912-437-7711.
The Brunswick Actors Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Showstoppers,” a songs and performances by local talent, at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23. A matinee will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 and 24. Tickets are $25 and include beverages and dessert. Doors open 45 minutes prior to curtain call. The director is Gail Butler with musical direction by Christopher Smith. For tickets, or more information visit www.soglogallery.com.
Sunday, Feb. 17
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will host the Caroline Calouche & Co. for an evening of contemporary dance and cirque at 4 p.m. at the studio. Tickets range from $10 to $15. For more information, visit www.carolinecalouche.org or themarshstuido.com.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host “Joining a Lineage Society Panel Discussion” from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fire Station 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. For more information, see https://coastalgagensociety.org.