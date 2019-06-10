Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Experienced Scrabblers’ Club at 1 p.m. All who are interested in playing Scrabble are welcome.
The Golden Isles Republican Women will host Daniel Merritt, candidate for Georgia’s First Congressional District, at 11:30 a.m. with lunch beginning at noon at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. The cost is $20. Reservations are due by Saturday. They may be made by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466, or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net
The Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien, will hold an Art Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the center. It is a way for kids to learn new skills including painting, poetry, sewing and more. The cost is $80. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Robotics Camp for Teens at 2 p.m. Students who are rising sixth graders through high school are welcome. To reserve a space or for more information call 912-279-3740.
Tuesday, June 11
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Conversational Spanish Class at 6:15 p.m. in room 2 of the library. Adults and teens interested in learning Spanish are welcome.
The Belladonna Book Club: Featuring Books of Mystery will meet at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The book selection will be “Murder with Peacocks” by Donna Andrews. For future titles or more information, call 912-279-3740.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Claire Gibson at its Meet the Author program at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She is the author of “Beyond the Point.” It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made by visiting litguildssi.org/events.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Wildlife Animal Show with Michael Rossi at 10:30 a.m. The program is designed for children ages 3 to 12.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Spanish Camp for Kids at 5 p.m. in room 2 of the library. Rising third graders and older are welcome.
Wednesday, June 12
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Georgia Legal Services will host a Tenants’ Rights Workshop at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program will offer information about landlord-tenant law. It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday in meeting room 2. For more information, call 912-279-3740.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island, will host Marc Griffith who will present “Reach for the Stars: Stories about Animals in Space” at 2 p.m. at the library. It will be a fun summer reading program.
Thursday, June 13
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a Universe with KK at 10:30 a.m. Children are invited to share stories and songs.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an English as a Second Language Class at 5 p.m. at the library. Foreign language speakers are invited to attend.
Friday, June 14
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will present Shrek the Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. June 14 and 15. It will be staged at 3 p.m. June 16. All of the participants are actors with disabilities. Advance tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Prices increase by $5 the day of the performance. Students will be admitted for $5. For tickets or more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Free Solo” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is about a rock climber who scaled Yosemite’s El Captain Wall. A $3 donation is requested.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Casual Scrabblers Club at 10:30 a.m. Anyone interested in playing Scrabble is welcome.
Sapelo Island National Estuarine Research Reserve (SINEER) will hold a informational talk by Annie Paulukonis, UGA graduate student, who will present, “Ribbiting Research,” about her work with frogs. It will be held at 1 p.m. at the center. It is free and open to the public. For more information or directions, call the reserve at 912-437-3224.
A traveling exhibit of plein air paintings will move to Thrive at Frederica, 3615 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The works were created during Albert Fendig’s birthday celebration at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and live music.
Friday, June 14
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library. Children up to 2 years are welcome.
Saturday, June 15
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.