Today
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is hosting artist Dolors Altaba who’s exhibit of landscape paintings will be on display throughout January.
The Island Players will stage “Drop Dead,” a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18. It will be staged at 3 p.m. on Jan. 19. All shows will be in the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
The Elks Lodge will host its fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 per plate and $1 extra for dessert. Meals can be eaten on site or taken away.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The Links Inc. of Brunswick will host its second annual afternoon tea from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Grand Dining Room of the Jekyll Island Club Hotel. The theme will be “Women of Influence: Celebrating Women Who Make a Difference.” The event will highlight the transformational services provided by the organization. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 912-262-6847.
The 20th annual LandTrust Oyster Roast will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $60 for members and $85 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.sslt.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Glynn County Republican Party will host a breakfast gathering featuring new voting machine procedures and information about taxes from Jeff Chapman. It begins with registration at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church on Norwich St. in Brunswick. Registration is $10 per person but is free for students with ID. There will also be a collection for Sparrow’s Nest Food Bank.
Sunday, Jan. 19
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its annual meeting at 3 p.m. at the Cloister on Sea Island. The speaker will be Ed Caesar who will present “The Epic Hunt for the Lost World War II Aircraft Carrier.” Caesar is an author and contributing writer for “The New Yorker,” For more information or to register, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
A Taste of Glynn will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort, 201 Arnold Road, St. Simons Island. Advance tickets are $45 per person and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. The proceeds benefit the Glynn Community Crisis Center.
Monday, Jan. 20
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books are priced between 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its third SoundBites for the 2019-20 season. Titled “Out From Behind” doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Thrive Senior Living, 3615 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island. The program will feature multiple brass musicians from the symphony. Tickets are $45 per person. Contact Chris Emde at cemde7714@gmail.com or 239-877-3856 or go to coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org for ticket reservations.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1965 Reunion Committee will meet at 5 p.m. at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. Classmates interested in serving on reunion committee are encouraged to attend.
Story times are held at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Young children will hear stories, do crafts and socialize.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Story times are held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Young children will hear stories, do crafts and socialize.
The Georgia Human Trafficking Initiative will host a program titled Prisoners of Darkness at 5:30 p.m. at St. Simons Community Church, 5445 Frederica Road. It is a free event to raise awareness and educate the public. For more information, email jeannielynnwade@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 23
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books are priced between 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
The Adult Coloring group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Dr. All are welcome.
Baby story times are held at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. They will hear songs, stories and rhymes.
Friday, Jan. 24
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
Baby story times are held at 10:30 a.m. every Friday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s Symphony Society will host Cabaret from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cloister on St. Simons Island. The Jordan Gilman Septet will perform jazz music and attendees are asked to dress in Gatsby-like attire. Tickets are $180 per person. For more information, visit www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series featuring “Woman at War.” It is in Icelandic with English subtitles. It will be screened at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. A $3 donation is requested.
Saturday, Jan. 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Ashantilly Center, 155 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will host a free open studio printing opportunity from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be pre-Valetine’s Day card printing available. For more information, call 912-437-4473.
The Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park downtown. The day will begin with a motorcycle ride at 9 a.m., followed by band Pier Pressure at 10 a.m. with the Pooch Parade at 10:15. The stew tasting kicks off at 11 a.m. Band 3 Day Weekend will start playing at 12:15 p.m. A classic car show will be held simultaneously. Pre-sale tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. On the day of the event, adult admission is $10 with $5 for children. For more information, visit stewbilee.com.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Peach State Opera who will perform the “Carmen” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Advance tickets for members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Tickets increase by $5 on the day of the performance. Students with IDs will only be charged $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will hold auditions for “Grace and Glorie” by Tom Ziegler from 10:30 a.m. to noon at 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The show dates will be April 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. For more information, call Lynda Gallagher at 912-230-1042.
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield will host master gardener Linda Hlozansky at 2 p.m. at the historic site’s visitors’ center, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. The program is titled “Camellias in Our Southern Gardens,” but will feature a variety of topics. The cost for admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth ages 6 to 17. For more information, visit www.gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.