Wednesday, March 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. The movie will be “Death of Stalin.” It is rated R.
The Glynn Academy Players will stage “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at 7:30 p.m. nightly March 6 to 9 at Glynn Academy. Tickets are $12 for adults. It is $10 for seniors and students. For more information, visit www.gaplayers.com.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, March 7
The Georgia Elvis Festival will return with an opening event at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The festival will continue with events throughout the weekend in and around downtown Brunswick. For tickets and a complete schedule, visit georgiaelvisfestival.com.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host its Meet the Author event featuring June McCash who will discuss her book, “Eleanor’s Daughter” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org.
Friday, March 8
The Island Players will stage “The Savannah Sipping Society,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, www.theislandplayers.com.
The 45th Annual Jekyll Island Arts Association will host the Jekyll Island Arts Festival daily, March 8 to 10 at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. On Friday and Saturday, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Saturday, March 9
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc. will host its 5th Annual Women’s Empowerment Workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brunswick High School. The theme is “Three I’s of Empowering Women: Inspire, Incite and Ignite, Strategies to Take Back Our Children and Our Communities.” The cost is $10 and registration may be made online at Evite.
Glynn County Republican Party will host its Precinct Mass Meetings to elect delegates, alternates and precinct officers to the Glynn County Republican Party convention. The meeting will begin with registration at 8:15 a.m. followed by the meeting at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The convention will follow at 10 a.m. All attendees will be required to pay a $15 fee to cover the convention costs. For more information, contact Ginny Hall, Chair of the Glynn County Republican Party at glynngagop@gmail.com.
The Jekyll Island Turtle Crawl will begin with the first race at 8 a.m. on Jekyll Island. There will be a 5K and 10K as well as a fun run. To register or for more information, visit jekyllisland.com/turtlecrawl.
Sunday, March 10
The Shoreline Dance Club will host a tea dance with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $40 per person for members and $50 for guests. Reservations are required. To make those or for more information, call 912-638-2249.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and St. Simons Public Library will host guest speaker Hesper Montford, preservation specialist at the Marshes of Glynn-Brunswick Library, who will explain how to preserve old photos, albums and artifacts. He will speak from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Tuesday, March 12
Relay for Life Glynn County will celebrate 25 years with a dinner at 6 p.m. at Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Bosewell Lane, Brunswick. The program will honor cancer survivors and caregivers. To register, call Ingrid Bennett at 912-602-9343.
Wednesday, March 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. Author Steve Berry will be on hand to share on his latest work, “The Malta Exchange.” It is free for members and $10 for guests. To register visit litguildssi.org.
The Third Annual Relay for Life Tennis Round Robin will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Tennis Courts on Jekyll Island. The cost is $40 per person. Raffles and prizes will be available. All of the proceeds go to benefit a local teacher who is battling cancer. For more information or to register, visit geniset614@gmail.com.
Thursday, March 14
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host guest speaker Linda Olsen’s presentation “the Top 10 Revolutionary War Movies,” from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Friday, March 15
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
Saturday, March 16
The Annual Spring Invitational Art and Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park, 532 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.SoGloGallery.com.