Wednesday, July 17
The Island Players will stage Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27. There will be a 3:30 p.m. show at July 20, 21, 27 and 28. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program will cover a variety of topics concerning land lord and tenant law. It is held every Wednesday. It is free and offered by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
Thursday, July 18
The Veterans Affairs office will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 9, 4470 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The new director of the Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin will speak.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host The Bard Bus, a troupe of Shakespeare performers, who will stage their version of a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. Performers are young artists between the ages of 8 and 14. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For tickets, call 912-262-6934.
A Universe of the Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Stories and songs will be shared.
An English as a Second Language class will be offered at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers are welcome to attend.
Friday, July 19
The Third Annual First Responders Appreciation Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Waves building, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. First responders in uniforms or with badges will be served for free. Others may eat for $9. The event is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners.
The Casual Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Parents with children up to 2 years old are welcome.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will host a fish fry at noon at the lodge.
Saturday, July 20
A Death Cafe will be hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Death Cafe is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is not an educational forum or presentation or a religious event, nor is it a grief support or counseling group. For more information, go to DeathCafe.org or call Roxane at 928-607-7369.
Sunday, July 21
Tim Lovelace, a comedian and gospel musician, will perform a concert at 3 p.m. at the McIntosh County Academy Auditorium. Attendees will be admitted with one can of nonperishable food. For more information, call 912-424-5365.
Monday, July 22
GlynnDems will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church’s Miller Building, 1400 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The speaker will be Linda Bobbitt, founder of the Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation.
Wednesday, July 24
Thursday, July 25
The Linda Bobbit Educational Foundation Inc. will host a fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. at Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 712 Glynn Isles, Brunswick. The funds will go toward scholarships for students.
Saturday, July 27
Milk Carton on a String, a nonprofit arts program in Haiti, will present “Tewayaj” will be staged at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are currently on sale and cost $25 each and may be purchased online or at the Ritz. Those simply wanting to donate to the cause may also make those online at www.milkcartononastring.com.
Monday, July 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Andrew Lawler at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. Lawler is the author of “The Secret Token: My Obsession and the Search for the Lost Colony of Roanoke.” It is $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, July 31
Friday, Aug. 2
A closing reception for the Coastal Photographer’s Guild’s Big Photo Show Too will be held at 5 p.m. at Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It will take place during the month’s First Friday celebration. A People’s Choice winner will be selected.