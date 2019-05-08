Today
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral in Brunswick. Past presidents will be honored as this special program is held before summer break and will also include an initiation ceremony for three new members. For more information about joining the Woman’s Club or attending this meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 9
Georgia Southern’s Coaches Caravan will make a stop at Gnat’s Landing, 310 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, at 6:30 p.m. Head football coach Chad Lunsford and head men’s basketball coach Mark Byington will be among the Eagles coaches in attendance. Advanced tickets are available at gseagles.com and cost $20. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Spring Book Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. in the atrium of the Casino on St. Simons Island. The event is open to members and those wishing to join the guild. The sale will continue through the weekend.
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for Kathy Cousart and the opportunity to meet Robert Johnson, Oil Painters of America Master Artist from 4 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. For more information, call 912 634-8414 for more information.
Friday, May 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Spring Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the atrium of the Casino on St. Simons Island. The sale will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Moxie Craft Fest will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Food trucks, live music and a diverse group of vendors selling handmade wares will be on hand.
Saturday, May 11
The International Seafarer’s Center will host a fundraising golf tournament at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.at 9 a.m. on Jekyll Island. Registration deadline is May 3. For information, call ISC at 912-267-0631.
Georgia Shrimp and Sapelo Hog Boil and Barbecue will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at 4152 Julieton Dr. Townsend. The cost is $50. It is a fundraiser for the McIntosh Arts Association. There will be food, drinks as well as live and silent auctions. For more information, call 912-437-7711.
The Blessing of the Fleet and Mayfair in Brunswick will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. The blessing will take place at 2 p.m. with a number of activities include music, exhibitions, crafts and a costumed pooch parade taking place through the day.
Tuesday, May 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 in the St. Simons Island Casino. The program will feature Nancy Blanton and “The Earl in Black Armor.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, May 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “BlacKkKlansman” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.