Wednesday, Aug. 7
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino Building on St. Simons Island. Lyle Roebuck will speak on “Flannery O’Connor and the Southern Gothic Tradition.” It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, go to litguildssi.org/events.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series “Five Flights Up” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, Aug. 8
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its Chautauga Lecture Series titled “Georgia Roots, National Influence: Four Noted Americans who have called Georgia Home.” It will begin with a lecture by Andrew Phillips, curator of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton, Va., who will speak about Ellen Axon Wilson, who was born in Savannah and grew up in Rome. All lectures are held at 6 p.m. and will continue on Aug. 15, 22 and 29. The series is $50 for members and $95 for nonmembers. For more information and future lecture titles, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org or call 912-634-7090.
Saturday, Aug. 10
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m., and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at 8 p.m. Aug. 10, 17 and 24. There will be a matinee show at 3 p.m. Aug. 11, 18 and 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities and the St. Simons African-American Heritage Coalition will present a program titled “Traditional Folks(s): The Ballad of Shirley Collins and Traditional Music of the Georgia Sea Islands” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick.Tickets are $20 per person in advance; $25 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Ritz box office, 1530 Newcastle St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday or over the phone at 912-262-6934. For more information on Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Coastal Photographers Guild will holds its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The main presentation will be given by Savannah based, nature photographer, Georgia Walters. She will share her passion for storm photography. Guests are welcome. For more information, go to coastalphotographersguild.com.
Saturday, Aug. 17
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 24. There will be a matinee show at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 US HW 17 N, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m., and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Pulling for a Kid, a fundraiser for Foster Love Ministries, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Patriot Range, 2526 Boots Harrison Road, Hortense. For more information, email info@fosterloveministries.com.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Back to School BedLam, a fundraiser for Operation for Bedspread, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Brogen’s South in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. The Traveling Riverside Band will perform, and food will be provided. The cost is $25 per person. All proceeds will benefit the project, which offers beds to underprivileged local families.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Nik Doms, author of “From Millionaires to Commoners: The History of Jekyll Island State Park,” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino building on St. Simons Island. It is $10 for nonmembers and free to members. For more information, visit litguildssi.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present “St. Simons: Surviving Success,” a locally produced documentary, followed by “Conrack” at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Simons Casino Theater. A $3 donation is requested.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Saturday, Aug. 24
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and a 3 p.m. show Aug. 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m., and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.