Monday, Jan. 20
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The hours are from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday. It is open from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its third SoundBites for the 2019-20 season. Titled “Out From Behind,” doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Thrive Senior Living, 3615 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island. The program will feature multiple brass musicians from the symphony. Tickets are $45 per person. Contact Chris Emde at cemde7714@gmail.com or 239-877-3856 or go to coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org for ticket reservations.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1965 Reunion Committee will meet at 5 p.m. at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. Classmates interested in serving on the reunion committee are encouraged to attend.
Story times are held at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Young children will hear stories, do crafts and socialize.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Story times are held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Young children will hear stories, do crafts and socialize.
The Georgia Human Trafficking Initiative will host a program titled Prisoners of Darkness at 5:30 p.m. at St. Simons Community Church, 5445 Frederica Road. It is a free event to raise awareness and educate the public. For more information, email jeannielynnwade@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 23
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
The Brunswick Links Inc. will host a program called “Classics Through the Ages Celebrates: Marian Anderson,” at 5:30 p.m. at the Harrington School House, 291 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island.
The Adult Coloring group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive. All are welcome.
Baby story times are held at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. They will hear songs, stories and rhymes.
Friday, Jan. 24
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
Baby story times are held at 10:30 a.m. every Friday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s Symphony Society will host Cabaret from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cloister on St. Simons Island. The Jordan Gilman Septet will perform jazz music, and attendees are asked to dress in Gatsby-like attire. Tickets are $180 per person. For more information, visit www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series featuring “Woman at War.” It is in Icelandic with English subtitles. It will be screened at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. A $3 donation is requested.
Saturday, Jan. 25
The Boys and Girls Club will host a fundraiser Merry Mixer, with a Mardi Gras theme, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Halyards restaurant, on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $125 each and include food plus two beverages. For tickets, visit www.BGCSEGA.com or Eventbrite.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Ashantilly Center, 155 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will host a free open studio printing opportunity from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be pre-Valetine’s Day card printing available. For more information, call 912-437-4473.
The Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park downtown. The day will begin with a motorcycle ride at 9 a.m., followed by band Pier Pressure at 10 a.m. with the Pooch Parade at 10:15 a.m.. The stew tasting kicks off at 11 a.m. Band 3 Day Weekend will start playing at 12:15 p.m. A classic car show will be held simultaneously. Pre-sale tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. On the day of the event, adult admission is $10 with $5 for children. For more information, visit stewbilee.com.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Peach State Opera who will perform the “Carmen” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Advance tickets for members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Tickets increase by $5 on the day of the performance. Students with IDs will only be charged $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will hold auditions for “Grace and Glorie” by Tom Ziegler from 10:30 a.m. to noon at 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The show dates will be April 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. For more information, call Lynda Gallagher at 912-230-1042.
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield will host master gardener Linda Hlozansky at 2 p.m. at the historic site’s visitors’ center, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. The program is titled “Camellias in Our Southern Gardens,” but will feature a variety of topics. The cost for admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth ages 6 to 17. For more information, visit www.gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
Monday, Jan. 28
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host the Booker Book Club at 6 p.m. The book will be “The Man Who Saw Everything.” For more information, email ehooks@rightonbooks.com.
Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will hold its annual gala fundraiser, Dinner at the Club, on Jan. 28. The cost is $125 per person. Reservations are due by Jan. 15. For details, visit www.friendsofhistoricjekyll.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Jan. 30
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Friday, Jan. 31
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
Saturday, Feb. 1
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Risley High School Class of 1963 will meet at 2 p.m. in the Risley Alumni Building, 1800 Albany St., Brunswick.
Glynn Visual Arts will host the Art of Flight from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Museum Hangar, 1759 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. There will be flight themed cocktails, music, an aerial dance troupe and live music. Tickets are $150 per person. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its Community Jubilee from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. There will be all-you-can-eat barbecue, a raffle, cash bar and entertainment provided by Backbeat Boulevard. Tickets are $25 until Feb. 1 and will be $30 thereafter. To purchase tickets or for more information, email info.kbgib@gmail.com.