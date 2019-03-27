Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, March 29
Zang Toi, a designer who has dressed celebrities like Sharon Stone and Patti LaBelle, will stage a fashion show at 6 p.m. at Old City Hall in Brunswick. Tickets are $95 and include an open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres. The event is a fundraiser for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The 8th Annual Rodeo at the Beach is coming to the Exchange Club Fairgrounds on March 29 and 30. This IPRA sanctioned event will feature top rodeo professionals from all around the globe. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. each day.
Saturday, March 30
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a Chemical Monitoring Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the student activity center of the Coastal College of Georgia, 1 College Drive, Brunswick. The workshop is designed to teach volunteers about basic stream water chemistry and how to conduct chemical tests using hand-held field equipment. This is event is free, but due to safety regulations, space is limited to 24 participants. To reserve a spot, email gec@glynnenvironmental.org or calling 912-466-0934.
A craft bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St., Brunswick. A variety of items is including candles, woodworking and jewelry will be available.
The St. Simons Island Antique Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park, 532 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Coastal Wildscape’s Annual Native Plant Sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ashtantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien. It is free and refreshments will be available. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, email info@coastalwildscapes.org.
AJ’s Creative Cottage will host an exhibit opening titled “Art Inspired by Coastal Living,” at 5:30 p.m. at 104 Colonial Dr., St. Simons Island. The show will highlight a variety of local artists’ works in acrylics, watercolor, oils, ceramics and more.
Monday, April 1
The Fiber Arts Guild will host its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St, St. Simons Island. Brenda Banach of Townsend will present a program on using fabric to make greeting cards. Visitors are welcome.
Tuesday, April 2
The Friends of Hofwyl will host a program titled “The Jewish Family Connection to Hofwyl” at 7 p.m. at the Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. Mason Stewart will lead the program. Admission is free and it is open to all.
The College of Coastal Georgia will host Sarah Junkin Woodward of the center of development in Central America at noon at the Stembler Theater at the college. She will present a program titled “2019 Nicaragura in Recovery ... What’s Next? Linking the U.S. to Nicaraguan Neighbors.” For more information, call 912-279-5703.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino building, room 108, on St. Simons Island. The author will be Sheila McNeil who will speak about her book “What Are You Doing Here?” It is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. To register visit litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, April 3
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, April 5
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
The 8th Annual International Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. at the College of Coastal Georgia. Various cultures represented in the Golden Isles are highlighted and celebrated through art, music, food, a Culture EXPO and a KidFest.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick. It will feature information on Oceana’s statewide program by campaign organizer Paulita Bennett-Martin.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for the Re-UPcycled Art exhibit, featuring pieces made from would-be garbage, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. The show will be on display through April 28. There will also be a screening of the documentary “Saving Sea Turtles” at 7 p.m. that evening.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
Saturday, April 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.