Today
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Experienced Scrabblers’ Club at 1 p.m. at the library. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester, St., Brunswick, will host a Robotics Camp for Teens at 2 p.m. at the library. Students who are rising sixth graders through high school are welcome. To reserve a space or for more information call 912-279-3740.
Tuesday, June 18
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a Movie Day at 10:30 a.m. at the library. The film will be “Fly Me to the Moon.”
A Spanish for Kids program will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The group meets in room 2. Rising third graders and above are welcome.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Conversational Spanish Class at 6:15 p.m. in room 2. Adults and teens are invited to attend.
The Glynn County Republican Party will host a Make America Great Again Educational Social at 5:30 p.m. at Marshside Grill, 1200 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. There will be appetizers and a cash bar. Admission is $5. There will be a discussion highlighting volunteer opportunities and Major Daniel Merritt, first congressional district candidate, will be on hand.
Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. This month’s selection is “The Feather Thief” by Kirk Wallace Johnson.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold a meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to attend and socialize.
Wednesday, June 19
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is hosted by Georgia Legal Services and will detail landlord-tenant law. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. It is free.
A Universe of Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Stories and songs will be shared.
Juneteeth-Ga. Outdoor Festival will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will be a celebration of freedom and of ancestory. There will be live performances, speakers, games and a children’s village. For more information, call 912-230-0856.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Musical Revue Workshop with Lucy Bryson at 2 p.m. at the library. Participants will learn the music and choreography from two songs from “School House Rock” and will perform for parents.
Thursday, June 20
The Coastal Photographers Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Maria Alejandra Cardona from Miami who share on “taking photos from the heart.” Her work has been seen in The Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times and others. For more information visit coastalphotographersguild.com. Guests are welcome.
The Golden Isles Georgia Tech Network will hold its Third Thursday social get-together at at 5 p.m. at Ember, 70 Retreat Village, St. Simons Island. All Georgia Tech alumni, family, and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call 912-399-1605.
The Golden Isles YMCA will take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at 11 a.m. at 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. To register or for more information, visit Nicole.Fairfield@ymcaofcoastalga.org.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Professor DoDad’s Lab at 10:30 a.m. The zany lab will both entertain and educate children.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To arrange an Archives visit on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the Archives. In addition, the Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are always welcome.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an English as a Second Language Class at 5 p.m. at the library. Foreign language speakers are invited to attend.